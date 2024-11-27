Reminder: Holiday Shopping Kicks Off with Gold Friday on November 29

VEGAS (November 27, 2024) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced additional details and specials for its Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday holiday shopping celebrations set to begin Friday, November 29.

The festivities will take place across retail stores and online and will include the following, (some conditions may apply, while supplies last):

Promotions & Giveaways

The first 50 guests in line at The Arsenal at City National Arena on Friday will receive an exclusive, limited edition poster.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT on Friday fans at The Arsenal will have the opportunity to spin a wheel to win special discounts and prizes like free jersey customization, bobbleheads and more.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT on Friday all shoppers at The Arsenal will receive 20% off their purchase (excluding Authentics; cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts).

From 10 a.m. PT to 12 p.m. PT on Saturday all shoppers at The Livery will receive 20% off their purchase (excluding Authentics; cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts).

Friday through Sunday, fans spending $150 at The Arsenal will be entered to win a meet and greet with a VGK player, and any $300 purchase will receive a free copy of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship commemorative book, It Hurts To Win. Customers will receive a free copy of the 2024-25 VGK Yearbook with any purchase.

From Friday through Sunday, com will offer 20% off sitewide (excluding Authentics).

From December 3-7, all com orders over $100 will receive a daily gift with purchase, and December 8-13 the site will feature different doorbuster deals each day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.

Merchandise

New VGK crest logo t-shirts in black and grey will be available at The Arsenal for just $15 for adults and $10 for youth until 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

An all-new 2025 VGK-9 Calendar will be available exclusively at The Arsenal for $25, with $5 from every purchase benefitting the VGK Foundation.

All Adidas blank jerseys will be discounted to $99 all weekend at The Arsenal.

VGK Authentics will feature a variety of team-issued and game-worn gear at The Arsenal and vegasteamstore.com, including jerseys and helmets starting at $300, and a limited number of mystery gloves at $100 a pair at The Arsenal.

Friday and Saturday The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will feature a create-your-own $75 Stanley Cup champions bundle, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, hats and novelties celebrating Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship.

The Arsenal and The Armory will feature Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise including jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts and hats.

A VGK hat specially designed by a Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patient, in partnership with Naqvi Injury Law, is available at The Arsenal with proceeds benefitting the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

The Livery at America First Center in Henderson will offer select hats and t-shirts for $10, including a new Henderson Silver Knights Santa hat, all weekend.

All Henderson Silver Knights jerseys at The Livery (excluding Authentics) will be 50% off all weekend.

At The Saddlery at Lee’s Family Forum, fans will receive free customization with the purchase of any adult Henderson Silver Knights jersey all weekend.

The Saddlery will also feature a buy one, get one 50% off offer for all headwear, discounts on all Vegas Knight Hawks apparel and a mystery puck with every purchase.

A Medieval Monday flash sale on com will feature $70 Lacer Hoods, $25 t-shirts and 20% off select styles.

Tickets

Golden Knights Holiday Packs are available now and feature a ticket to three games plus a limited edition VGK nutcracker in either gold or white, starting at $299.

In honor of Season 8, Vegas Golden Knights $80 ticket offers will be sent to fans subscribed to VGK’s Pogoseat platform for text-based ticketing offers on Gold Friday and to fans subscribed to VGK’s email newsletter on Medieval Monday.

Group leaders ordering 10 or more tickets to a Golden Knights home game will receive their ticket for free (up to $268 value) when purchases are made and paid in full between 10 a.m. PT on Monday, December 2 through 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 3.

Luxury or party suite purchases for an upcoming Golden Knights home game will receive a complimentary liquor package upgrade (up to $3,750 value) when purchases are made and paid in full between 10 a.m. PT on Monday, December 2 through 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 3.

The Henderson Silver Knights Silver Bells ticket package allows fans to purchase 10, 20 or 30 vouchers at discounted rates to be exchanged for tickets to games this season. Purchases of 20 or more vouchers come with an HSK mug.

From now through Medieval Monday, Lee’s Family Forum will feature special ticket offers for visiting events such as The Price Is Right Live (December 1), the Jack Jones Classic (December 14), Disney Jr. Live on Tour (December 15) and Big Boy’s Funny Muthafruckas (December 30). Specials include a variety of discounts and family packs and will be available on com.

KnightTime+

The Vegas Golden Knights official streaming service features a 30% off holiday discount available online at com. For just $48.99, fans can subscribe and stream all locally broadcast games for the rest of this season on any device within the team’s television territory.

Food & Drink

T-Mobile Arena will offer several concession specials for the Gold Friday game November 29 vs. Winnipeg, including: A $17.25 cheddar mac and cheese featuring crispy fried chicken bites, golden barbeque aioli and crushed Doritos (Sections 208 & 221). A $19.75 shredded smoked pork shoulder sandwich featuring golden barbeque aioli on a toasted Turano bun with bread and butter chips and French fries (Ghost & Bud Light Lounges). A $28.35 specialty cocktail, A Pear-fect Knight, featuring Botanist Gin, Belle de Brillet Pear Liquor, lemon sour ripe, a splash of club soda, dehydrated pear and gold luster dust.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub restaurants – located at City National Arena and America First Center – will offer patrons a $5 bonus card with the purchase of every $25 gift card throughout the holiday season. In addition, MacKenzie River will donate $1 to Toys For Tots from the sale of every Merry Mack Lovin’ dessert.

