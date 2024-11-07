Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight on November 11

VEGAS (November 7, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 7, plans for the team’s Military Appreciation Knight on Veterans Day at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Carolina Hurricanes for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop on Monday, November 11. The Military Appreciation Knight game is presented by True Vet Solutions.

Monday’s game will feature special guests representing multiple military branches with salutes to active-duty personnel and veterans throughout the game. Fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to fill out “I Salute” signs to honor the service of military personnel in their lives.

City National Bank will make a check presentation to The Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foley that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside military operations.

Specially designed jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Folded Flag Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A limited number of Military Appreciation Knight warmup pucks will be available for purchase on the concourse and online after puck drop.

Additional Military Appreciation Knight items such as jerseys, pucks and t-shirts are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

Monday’s game will also feature a previously announced annual food drive, presented by Nacho Daddy. Fans are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items on Toshiba Plaza prior to the game.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Monday’s game, including a Military Appreciation Offer for fans with veteran or active-duty military ID. A special ticket package featuring a VGK-branded Zamboni gravy boat is also available at this link.

