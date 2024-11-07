Anthem Injury Lawyers Hosting 'Foster The Future' Private Skate at City National Arena

VEGAS (November 7, 2024) – Anthem Injury Lawyers and the Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 7, plans to host a “Foster the Future” holiday event and private skate at City National Arena on Thursday, November 14. The event, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. PT, will benefit Anthem Injury Lawyers’ efforts with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to collect holiday gifts and essential items for the more than 3,000 children represented by the Children’s Attorneys Project.

Fans will have the opportunity to take holiday photos with Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas and get autographs from former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland prior to the hour-long skate. The cost of entry for a participant and two guests is one unwrapped toy with a value of at least $25 from the Foster the Future Amazon Wish List.

“By supporting Foster the Future, you’re not just donating a gift – you’re giving hope and a brighter future to children who deserve a loving start in life,” said Puneet K. Garg, Esq., of Anthem Injury Lawyers. “Join Anthem Injury Lawyers, Vegas Golden Knights and Legal Aid of Southern Nevada for a fun night of skating and be the steady hands that lift them up, support their dreams and show them they are never alone.”

Refreshments will be provided and skate rentals are complimentary. Attendees must register in advance on the event website.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.