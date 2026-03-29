Golden Knights Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Shootout Loss

Vegas looks to bounce back Monday against Vancouver

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The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-15) fell, 5-4, in a shootout against the Washington Capitals (37-28-9) at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
At 6:06 in the first frame, Hendrix Lapierre scored the game-opening goal to give the Capitals an early 1-0 lead. Justin Sourdif extended Washington’s advantage to 2-0 on the power play at 1:55 in the middle period. Five minutes later, Anthony Beauvillier made it a three-goal deficit for the Golden Knights. Nic Dowd got the Golden Knights on the board with an unassisted shorthanded goal with 9:22 remaining in the second frame. Dowd stole the puck from Alex Ovechkin and launched it over the pad of Logan Thompson for the score. 25 seconds later, Rasmus Andersson danced around two Capitals and netted another shorthanded goal to bring the Golden Knights within one. Jack Eichel pulled Vegas even, 3-3, cashing in on a rebound from Andersson’s shot with 6:42 remaining in the second frame.

Mitch Marner gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal 31 seconds into the third period. Pavel Dorofeyev sent the puck to Marner on the blue line for a one-timer from the point. Eichel picked up his second assist and third point of the night on the go-ahead goal. Dylan Strome tied the contest, 4-4, on the power play at 8:54 in the final frame. Neither team lit the lamp for the remainder of regulation or in overtime, and Strome scored the only shootout goal to secure the 5-4 win over Vegas.

ATTENDANCE: 17,922

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their homestand on Monday when they battle the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

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