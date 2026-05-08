Morning Skate Report: May 8, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to reclaim the series lead over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Second Round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Honda Center. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mark Stone has notched three power-play goals this postseason, tied for the second-most in franchise history and one short of his own record from 2022-23.

The Golden Knights have killed 24-of-25 penalties in the playoffs for the best rate among any team (96%).

Vegas has an all-time record of 8-4 in Game 3 when the series is tied 1-1 and hold an overall record of 12-7 in all Game 3's.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host watch a watch party for Game 3 on Friday at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and will feature appearances by the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue, and all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission into the watch party. Limited day beds and cabanas for the event are available here. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 3-1, to the Ducks in Game 2 of the Second Round series on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Beckett Sennecke opened the scoring shortly after the midway point of the second period, and Leo Carlsson added another 6:36 into the final frame. Jansen Harkins scored an empty netter late in the third to put Anaheim up 3-0. Vegas tallied a late power-play goal to end the shutout bid as Mark Stone tipped in Jack Eichel’s shot with six seconds left in regulation to make it a 3-1 final.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Mitch Marner – 9 points (3G, 6A)

Ivan Barbashev – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Brett Howden – 6 points (5G, 1A)

Mark Stone – 6 points (3G, 3A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Jackson LaCombe – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Leo Carlsson – 9 points (4G, 5A)

Troy Terry – 9 points (3G, 6A)

Cutter Gauthier – 7 points (4G, 3A)

Mikael Granlund – 7 points (3G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

10 – Noah Hanifin has the most takeaways of any skater in the NHL this postseason with 10.

13 – Mark Stone recorded his 13th postseason power-play goal with Vegas on Wednesday, extending his club-leading mark in that category.

42 – Jack Eichel has registered 42 postseason assists as a Golden Knight, ranking third in franchise history.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Series tied, 1-1)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado leads, 2-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina leads, 3-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Buffalo leads 1-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Find the Flow: The Golden Knights struggled to establish a rhythm in Game 2 as penalties disrupted their ability to settle in. Vegas took 10 penalty minutes, including eight in the first period, which limited offensive-zone pressure and forced the club away from their preferred style. While Vegas continues to boast the NHL’s top penalty kill in the playoffs, spending extra time shorthanded can make it difficult to generate sustained pressure. Playing a disciplined game and managing the puck effectively will allow the Golden Knights to spend more time attacking and force the Ducks into a reactive game.

Get Inside: Anaheim has been effective at limiting Vegas’ ability to generate second-chance opportunities through the opening two games of the series. For the Golden Knights to create more consistent offense, they’ll need to establish a stronger net-front presence and make it difficult on the Ducks’ defense and goaltending. Vegas was at its best in Round 1 when they attacked the interior of the ice, created traffic, and capitalized on rebounds and loose pucks around the crease. Getting back to that style could help the Golden Knights generate momentum and create the higher-quality scoring chances needed to take back control of the series with a Game 3 win.