Morning Skate Report: May 12, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Second Round on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. The series is tied, 2-2.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner has registered a franchise record 16 points (6G, 10A) through his first 10 playoff games with the Golden Knights, which also tops the NHL in the postseason.

Brett Howden scored his seventh goal of the postseason Sunday and is tied for the NHL lead in that category.

Jack Eichel has 12 helpers through 10 games this postseason, leading all skaters in the league. Marner is tied for second for the mark with 10.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by Credit One Bank. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, permanent jewelry, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Anaheim Ducks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6: Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights’ late comeback bid came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4 at Honda Center on Sunday night. Beckett Sennecke opened the scoring for the Ducks on the man-advantage, then Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game for Vegas less than two minutes later with a power-play tally of his own. Mikael Granlund took back the lead with less than five minutes left in the opening frame to make it 2-1 in favor of the Ducks going into the second. The Golden Knights drew even once again early in the second period with a goal from Brett Howden, but Alex Killorn and Ian Moore notched a goal each to put the Ducks up two early in the final period. Tomas Hertl buried a fortunate bounce off Jackson LaCombe's skate with an extra attacker to bring Vegas within a goal late in the third, but they couldn’t manufacture the equalizer, falling 4-3 in Game 4.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 16 points (6G, 10A)

Jack Eichel – 13 points (1G, 12A)

Brett Howden – 9 points (7G, 2A)

Ivan Barbashev – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 7 points (5G, 2A)

Shea Theodore – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Mark Stone – 7 points (3G, 4A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Leo Carlsson – 10 points (4G, 6A)

Cutter Gauthier – 10 points (4G, 6A)

Jackson LaCombe – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Troy Terry – 10 points (3G, 7A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Brett Howden’s seven goals through 10 games are the most in a 10-game stretch in club postseason history.

56 – Jack Eichel became just the third American-born player in history to record at least 56 points (11G, 45A) through the first 50 career playoff games.

78 – Eichel has recorded 78 even-strength faceoff wins, ranking second in the NHL in the postseason.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Series tied, 2-2)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado leads, 3-1)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Montreal leads, 2-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Forecheck and Sustain: The Golden Knights are most dangerous when they establish a relentless forecheck and keep their opponent pinned in their own zone. After a Game 4 where neither team effectively dictated tempo, Vegas needs to reassert that identity at home, winning board battles, forcing turnovers, and converting sustained O-zone pressure into an insurmountable deficit for the Ducks.

Command the Fortress: Splitting in Anaheim gives Vegas home-ice advantage back, and Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena is a pivotal chance to make it count. The Golden Knights need to feed off the crowd early, set the tone in the first period, and turn the building into an obstacle for the Ducks.