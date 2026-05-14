Morning Skate Report: May 14, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights travel back to Anaheim to battle the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the Second Round on Thursday at Honda Center, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-2.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights recorded their third consecutive overtime win, which is tied with 2023 for their longest streak and most overtime wins in franchise history.

Jack Eichel ranks fourth in the NHL with 0.92 assists per game in his 51 playoff outings, among players with at least 15 postseason appearances.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his third power-play goal on Tuesday night, which is tied for the second most in the league this postseason.

Vegas has an 8-1 all-time series record when taking a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Golden Knights own a record of 7-4 in Game 6 of any series and a 5-3 record in Game 6 on the road.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTIES

The Golden Knights will host two watch parties for Game 6 against the Ducks on Thursday at Craig Ranch Amphitheater in North Las Vegas and Water Street Plaza in Henderson. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. Both watch parties are open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear VGK gear.

Both watch parties will feature a live DJ, appearances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. Craig Ranch Amphitheater will also have the VGK merchandise truck on site for attendees. Parking is free at both events, and all fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Anaheim Ducks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - 2 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, in overtime in Game 5 of the Second Round series on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev skated away with a two-goal night, including a power-play goal in the first frame and the game-winner four minutes into overtime. Jack Eichel factored on both of Dorofeyev’s goals. Tomas Hertl also found the back of the net for the second game in a row, and Carter Hart stopped 34 shots to post a .944 save percentage to seal the Game 5 victory.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 16 points (6G, 10A)

Jack Eichel – 15 points (1G, 14A)

Brett Howden – 9 points (7G, 2A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 9 points (7G, 2A)

Ivan Barbashev – 8 points (3G, 5A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Cutter Gauthier – 12 points (4G, 8A)

Leo Carlsson – 10 points (4G, 6A)

Troy Terry – 10 points (3G, 7A)

Jackson LaCombe – 10 points (1G, 9A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Pavel Dorofeyev netted his first career game-winning goal in overtime on Tuesday.

6 – Jack Eichel has recorded six game-tying assists this postseason, which is the most in the NHL.

7 – Dorofeyev and Brett Howden have scored seven goals each in the 2026 playoffs, which is tied for the most in the league.

14 – Eichel continues to pace the NHL with 14 assists this postseason.

61 – Ivan Barbashev leads all skaters in the playoffs with 61 hits.

291 – Carter Hart is second in the league with 291 playoff saves.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Vegas leads, 3-2)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado wins, 4-1)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 2-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Always Advance: The Golden Knights have the chance to punch their ticket for the fifth time in nine seasons to be amongst the final four teams remaining on Thursday in Anaheim. Setting the tone early, sustaining pressure through all three zones, and leaning on their veteran mindset in high-stakes moments will be critical to closing out the series on the road.

To The Net: The Golden Knights lead the league with 94 high-danger shots and have scored the most goals (39) of any remaining team this postseason. Vegas needs to keep that urgency alive by winning board battles, maintaining control of the puck, converting turnovers into scoring opportunities, and getting bodies to the net to capitalize on all chances.