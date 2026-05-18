Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at Lee's Family Forum for Game 1

Revolt Tattoos will also be inside the arena offering free tattoos

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (May 18, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, May 20, at Lee’s Family Forum.

Wednesday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Revolt Tattoos will also be inside the arena offering free tattoos. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. Lee’s Family Forum is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear. Parking at Lee’s Family Forum will be free to all fans.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

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