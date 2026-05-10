Morning Skate Report: May 10, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Second Round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Honda Center. Vegas leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner recorded his first career hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Friday’s win, and is tied for second in the NHL with 13 points (6G, 7A) this postseason.

Jack Eichel picked up his 10th assist of the playoffs, which is tied for the highest among all skaters in the league.

Carter Hart stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced on his way to his sixth win this postseason, which ranks second in the NHL.

Vegas boasts the league’s best penalty kill (96.3%) as they’ve killed 26 of 27 penalties since the start of the playoffs, and have scored a league-high three shorthanded goals.

The Golden Knights have an all-time record of 7-2 when they lead 2-1 in the series, and hold an overall record of 11-8 in all Game 4's.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 4 against the Ducks on Sunday at The Portal at AREA15. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, appearances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

The Portal at AREA15 is open to all ages, and fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. AREA15 offers free parking to fans with a Nevada license plate. This marks the first-ever Golden Knights watch party at AREA15.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights cruised to a dominant 6-2 win in Game 3 on Friday night at Honda Center behind a four-point game (3G, 1A) and first career playoff hat trick from Mitch Marner. Shea Theodore got Vegas on the board early, scoring just over a minute into the contest and sparking a five-goal run for the Golden Knights. Brayden McNabb added to the lead with the team’s third shorthanded goal of the playoffs, then Marner netted a power-play goal with five seconds remaining in the opening frame. Marner scored two more in the second period, giving Vegas a 5-0 lead heading into the third. Beckett Sennecke and Chris Kreider found the net for Anaheim, but Brett Howden scored an empty netter with just under two minutes left, sealing the 6-2 win for the Golden Knights.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 13 points (6G, 7A)

Jack Eichel – 11 points (1G, 10A)

Brett Howden – 8 points (6G, 2A)

Ivan Barbashev – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Mark Stone – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 7 points (3G, 4A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Leo Carlsson – 10 points (4G, 6A)

Jackson LaCombe – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Troy Terry – 10 points (3G, 7A)

Mikael Granlund – 8 points (3G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

5 – The Golden Knights have won five of their last six games dating back to Game 4 of the First Round series against Utah.

7 – Shea Theodore’s seven points (3G, 4A) are tied for the fourth-most among NHL defensemen in the playoffs.

21 – Vegas has killed 21 straight penalties dating back to April 25.

51 – Ivan Barbashev has logged 51 hits this postseason, the highest of the mark in the NHL.

238 – Carter Hart is third in the NHL with 238 saves in the postseason.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Vegas leads, 2-1)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado leads, 2-1)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 1-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Maintain the Momentum: The Golden Knights delivered one of their most complete performances of the postseason in Game 3, controlling the game from the opening minute and never allowing Anaheim to gain a foothold. That kind of dominant effort can be difficult to sustain, and the Ducks will respond with urgency in an important Game 4 on home ice. Vegas will need to match that desperation early, establish their forecheck, and avoid a slow start that could give their opponents life in this series. Getting on the board first, as Shea Theodore demonstrated Friday, sets the tone and forces Anaheim onto their heels.

Ride the Special Teams: The Golden Knights' special teams were a difference-maker in Game 3, producing a shorthanded goal from Brayden McNabb and a power-play tally from Mitch Marner in the same period. Vegas enters Game 4 with the NHL's top penalty kill in the playoffs and a power play that is finding its rhythm at the right time. Continuing to win the special teams battle would put enormous pressure on a Ducks team that cannot afford to fall behind early. Staying out of the box when possible and capitalizing when opportunities arise could put the Golden Knights in firm command of the series with a 3-1 lead.