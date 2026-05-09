Best of Golden Knights Quotes From Round 2 Game 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Mitch Marner recorded his first career postseason hat trick to lift the Golden Knights to a 6-2 win over the Ducks and take the league lead with 13 points (6G, 7A) this postseason. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the Game 3 victory.

Head Coach John Tortorella on the Golden Knights’ performance in Game 3…

I think we played better as a team tonight. Shot blocking, I thought we had good sticks. I thought we were better with time and space. There are still some things we need to clean up. We'll look at the tape, and we'll go from there. Not all problems are solved because you win a game. You've got to keep on trying to get better. I just thought we entered tonight playing our game a little bit more than we have, but we're going to have to keep improving.

Tortorella on Marner’s focused mindset…

He's just a hockey player, so I never worry about how he feels about it. That's why he's one of the best players around. He's got that proper mindset.

Tortorella on the advantage of road games…

[The players] are together. They're doing things prior to games. In between days, they're together. I think it's more of a focused group. You do simplify when you're on the road. You just simply worry about playing hockey. There are no other distractions, and you're with your teammates more.

Mitch Marner on his line and the guys around him…

I like [my game], but I like our lines' game a lot, too. I like the five guys on the ice game. I think we've been playing very responsibly with the puck in our hands. We've been making plays when they're there. I think we're doing a good job of getting pucks in deep and winning battles and getting pucks back. Obviously, it's going to keep getting more challenging. We've just got to keep going.

Marner on his vocality and the energy he brings to a game…

I've always tried to do that. I try to always be an energizer guy. I'm a guy that goes out there and brings a lot of passion and energy to games. Obviously, I always try to want the puck on my tape. I want to try to make the plays. As I was just speaking about, I haven't played much with [William Karlsson]. I think being vocal and speaking about where we want to be, where we want the puck, is very important. I'm always trying to talk. I'm always trying to let people know where I am out on the ice to try to just give them a little bit easier of a mindset, especially if their backs are turned.

William Karlsson on Marner’s style of play…

He's very vocal out there, so he makes it easy for you. I always know where he is, so that's a great part of his game. Also, he sees passes that aren't there, but for him, they are, and he makes it work. Things like that. I see now why he has been so successful throughout his career.

Karlsson on the flow and chemistry of his line…

When we get deep and start cycling there, I think we're doing a good job supporting each other and always have someone available and kind of know where everyone is at all times. It's just been clicking so far, but we've got to keep going.

Shea Theodore on Marner’s skill and versatility…

He's just so smart. He's so skilled. You can use him in every situation, so it's good to see him kind of elevating his play even more. It's definitely a good time to get three goals for sure.

Brayden McNabb on shutting down Anaheim’s offense…

We want to get in front of them. You want to be physical when you can. They are a team that's really good in the neutral zone and can make a lot of plays. If you have good sticks and eliminate plays, it goes a long way. We did a good job of that early.

McNabb on the team’s all-in mentality…

I think we're all on the same page when everyone knows what they're doing and what their job is. We'll sacrifice and do that job. It can be tough at times with blocking shots or whatever it may be, but being very detailed in it. You need a good goalie as well. [Carter Hart] has been great on the kill and throughout these playoffs. So yeah, it's been good, and it's going to have to continue to be good.