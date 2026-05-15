Full Schedule Announced for the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (May 14, 2026): The National Hockey League announced today, May 14, the schedule for the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche in a best-of-seven series that opens on Wednesday, May 20, at Ball Arena. Puck drop on Wednesday between Vegas and Colorado is set for 5 p.m. PT.

The series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche marks the second time the two teams have met in the postseason. Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting this link. Additional information regarding the team’s activations and celebrations for the second round will be announced at a later date.

Game Date Time Site

1 Wednesday, May 20, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

2 Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

3 Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

4 Tuesday, May 26, TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

5 Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

6 Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

7 Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

if necessary

Fans can watch the series on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet or TVA in Canada. Radio broadcasts for all games during the postseason will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM). The Golden Knights will broadcast a pregame show for all seven games during the Western Conference Final throughout the team’s television territory, beginning 30 minutes prior to puck drop on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.