Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at Stadium Swim for Game 3

Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (May 7, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 3 against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, May 8, at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino. 

Friday's party begins at 5:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 6:30 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

At Stadium Swim, all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. There are limited day beds and cabanas that are available here for fans who are interested in reserving a private area. Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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