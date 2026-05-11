Golden Knights' Late Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-3, in Game 4 of the Second Round series on Sunday night at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Beckett Sennecke gave the Ducks the first lead of the game with a power-play goal at 8:43 in the first period. Less than two minutes later, Pavel Dorofeyev pulled the game even, 1-1, on Vegas' own power play. Jack Eichel fired a shot from the circle that deflected off Lukas Dostal’s glove, and Dorofeyev tracked down the rebound and lifted it into the back of the net. With 4:35 remaining in the opening frame, Mikael Granlund recorded a goal to regain the lead for Anaheim, 2-1. Brett Howden tied the game once again with a goal for Vegas at 4:04 in the middle period. William Karlsson skated behind the net, threading the needle to Howden in the slot, where he tapped the puck past Dostal. With two minutes remaining in the second frame, Alex Killorn gave the Ducks a 3-2 edge with a power-play goal, and Ian Moore extended Anaheim’s lead with his first goal of the playoffs at 3:43 in the final period. Tomas Hertl cut the deficit to one with 1:04 remaining in the game. Mitch Marner’s shot on the rush was deflected, and Hertl picked up the rebound to beat Dostal short side for the score. The Golden Knights could not find the game-tying goal in the remaining minute, and the Ducks took Game 4 with a 4-3 victory to even the Second Round series at two.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Anaheim Ducks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights travel home to take on the Ducks in Game 5 of the Second Round on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 at 6 p.m., then catch all the action on ESPN. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.