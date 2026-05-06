Morning Skate Report: May 6, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights battle the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Brett Howden became the first Golden Knight to score game-opening goals in back-to-back playoff games.

Howden has recorded a goal in four straight games and has tallied a total of six points (5G, 1A) in that span.

Among the eight teams remaining, the Golden Knights hold the best penalty-kill percentage this postseason, going 19-for-20 (95%) on the PK through seven games.

Mitch Marner has picked up five points (3G, 2A) in his last two games.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by GHOST. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 12 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, in Game 1 of the Second Round series on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Three minutes into the middle frame, Brett Howden scored the game-opening goal for the second game in a row and Ivan Barbashev netted the go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining in the game. Mitch Marner sealed the win with an empty-netter and registered his second straight multi-point game, recording a goal and an assist on Monday. Carter Hart stopped 33 of 34 shots to secure the victory in Game 1.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 9 points (3G, 6A)

Jack Eichel – 9 points (1G, 8A)

Ivan Barbashev – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Brett Howden – 6 points (5G, 1A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 5 points (4G, 1A)

Mark Stone – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Noah Hanifin – 5 points (5A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Jackson LaCombe – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Troy Terry – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Leo Carlsson – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Cutter Gauthier – 7 points (4G, 3A)

Mikael Granlund – 7 points (3G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Carter Hart has won four playoff games in a row, which is tied for the second-longest win streak for a goalie in the team's postseason history.

7 – Ivan Barbashev has recorded a point in seven straight games this postseason, recording three goals and four assists, and is tied for the second-longest point streak in Vegas playoff history.

67 – The Golden Knights recorded their 67th playoff victory on Monday night, the most wins in the NHL since their first postseason appearance in the spring of 2018.

.971 – Carter Hart posted a .971 save percentage in the Game 1 win over Anaheim.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Vegas leads, 1-0)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado leads, 2-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina leads, 2-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Slow Them Down: The Ducks are a young, fast team that thrives off the rush, making it critical to limit their speed and opportunities in Game 2. Noah Hanifin emphasized the importance of stronger checking and better gap control to disrupt Anaheim’s transition game. After lessons learned in Game 1, the Golden Knights must play with pace, move the puck efficiently, and force the Ducks to defend for extended stretches.

Veteran Mentality: With a roster full of playoff-tested leaders, the Golden Knights need to lean on their experience and stay true to their identity. Head Coach John Tortorella stressed the importance of being mentally ready from puck drop and doing whatever it takes to secure the win. The Golden Knights must stay composed through all stages of the game and capitalize on key moments to find an edge in Game 2.