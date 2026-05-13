Dorofeyev's Overtime Winner Seals Golden Knights 3-2 Win Over Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, in overtime in Game 5 of the Second Round series on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena to take a 3-2 series lead.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Beckett Sennecke struck first on the power play to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 7:24 remaining in the opening period. Less than four minutes later, Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a power-play goal to pull the game even at 1-1. Tomas Hertl’s shot was blocked wide, and Dorofeyev regained position and skated into the high slot, ripping one top-shelf past Lukas Dostal. After a scoreless second period, Tomas Hertl gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game with a goal at 4:48 in the final frame. Rasmus Andersson fired the puck toward the net, and Hertl controlled the loose puck and sent it five-hole for the 2-1 score. With 3:05 remaining in the game, Olen Zellweger scored a goal to tie the contest 2-2 and send it to overtime. Just over four minutes into the extra period, Dorofeyev netted the game-winning goal, lifting Vegas to a 3-2 Game 5 victory. Jack Eichel kept the puck alive in the offensive zone and launched the puck to Dorofeyev, who collected the fortunate bounce off Dostal’s pad to lift the puck into the net for the overtime winner. Carter Hart turned aside 34 out of 36 shots to keep the Golden Knights in the fight and secure the victory over Anaheim.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev netted his first overtime game-winner and a power-play goal to increase his goal total to a career-high seven this postseason.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl netted a go-ahead goal, recording goals in back-to-back games.

Carter Hart: Hart stopped 34 shots and posted a .944 save percentage in the win over Anaheim.

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up a pair of helpers, including an assist on the overtime game winner, to boost his NHL-leading assist total to 14 this postseason.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 6, Anaheim Ducks 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Anaheim Ducks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6 Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - 2 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel picked up his 14th assist this postseason, which is tied for the third most in a single playoff run in Golden Knights history.

Eichel leads the league with six assists on game-tying goals this postseason.

Eichel has a 0.92 assists per game played average in 51 career playoff games, the fourth-highest average in NHL history with a minimum of 15 games played.

Pavel Dorofeyev has netted a power-play goal in back-to-back games against Anaheim, increasing his goals on the man-advantage to three this postseason.

Dorofeyev and Brett Howden are tied for the League lead in goals this postseason with 7 each.

The Golden Knights recorded their third consecutive overtime win, which is tied (2023 postseason) for the most in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 18,089

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head back to Anaheim to battle the Ducks in Game 6 of the series at Honda Center on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on Vegas 34 and then catch all the action on TNT. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.