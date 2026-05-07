Golden Knights Drop Game 2 to Ducks, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, in Game 2 of their Second Round series on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena, tying the series 1-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Neither team broke through in the opening frame, but Beckett Senecke gave Anaheim their first goal of the night with 8:37 remaining in the second period. The Ducks doubled their advantage at 6:34 of the third period with a goal by Leo Carlsson to go up 2-0. Jansen Harkins scored an empty netter with 3:30 left in the contest, stretching the Anaheim lead to three. Mark Stone tallied a power-play goal by tipping a shot from Jack Eichel with five seconds remaining to break up the shutout, but Anaheim took the 3-1 win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Anaheim Ducks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

ATTENDANCE: 18,018

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights hit the road for Game 3 of the Second Round against the Ducks on Friday at Honda Center, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34, then catch all the action on TNT and truTV, or stream on HBO MAX. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.