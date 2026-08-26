Golden Knights Announce Television Broadcast Details for 2026-27 Season

VEGAS (August 26, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to appear in 15 nationally-televised games in the United States on league rightsholders ESPN and Turner Sports during the 2026-27 regular season. All 15 of the national broadcasts will be shown exclusively between the two networks, while a total of 69 games will be available regionally on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ for the Golden Knights.

All games through Scripps Sports will air on The Spot - Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada and other affiliated stations throughout the team's television territory. Each of the 69 games on Scripps Sports will also be available to stream live on KnightTime+. All four of the team's preseason games will also be available on The Spot - Vegas 34 as well as KnightTime+.

The 2026-27 season will be the fourth as part of the Golden Knights' partnership with Scripps Sports to televise non nationally-exclusive games for free over the air, on cable or with a satellite subscription. It is also the fourth year that the team and Scripps Sports have partnered on KnightTime+, the streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team's television territory. Fans can learn more and subscribe to KnightTime+ at knighttimeplus.com. U.S. fans located outside of the team's television territory can stream each of Scripps Sports' broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN Select.

Vegas' opening game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks will be their first of 15 national games, with ESPN carrying the exclusive broadcast from T-Mobile Arena. The full list of national television broadcasts for the Golden Knights can be found below and is subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2026-27 NATIONAL TV BROADCASTS

Tue. Sept. 29 vs. Chicago (ESPN)

Tue. Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay (ESPN)

Wed. Nov. 11 vs. Utah (TNT)

Tue. Nov. 17 vs. Dallas (TNT)

Thu. Nov. 19 vs. Dallas (ESPN+)

Tue. Nov 24 at Edmonton (TNT)

Wed. Dec. 16 vs. San Jose (TNT)

Tue. Dec. 22 at Anaheim (TNT)

Thu. Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota (ESPN)

Wed. Jan. 20 vs. Edmonton (TNT)

Sat. Feb. 20 at Dallas (ABC) 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™

Wed. Feb. 24 vs. Florida (TNT)

Sun. March 7 at N.Y. Rangers (ESPN)

Tue. March 9 vs. San Jose (ESPN+)

Tue. April 6 vs. St. Louis (ESPN)

In addition to the national broadcast schedule, the NHL announced today updated start times for the 2026-27 regular season. The six games for the Golden Knights that have been impacted are listed below with their new start times included.

Wed. Nov. 11 vs. Utah (6:30 p.m. PT)

Tue. Dec. 22 at Anaheim (6:30 p.m. PT)

Thu. Feb. 18 vs. Columbus (7 p.m. PT)

Sun. March 7 at N.Y. Rangers (4 p.m. PT)

Tue. March 9 vs. San Jose (7:30 p.m. PT)

Tue. April 6 vs. St. Louis (7:30 p.m. PT)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.