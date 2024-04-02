Foley Entertainment Group Arena in Henderson Renamed Lee's Family Forum

HENDERSON (April 2, 2024) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, April 2, that its multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena in Henderson, NV, has been renamed Lee’s Family Forum (LFF).

The new name coincides with a multi-year extension of Foley Entertainment Group’s partnership with the Lee Family and their family business Lee’s Discount Liquors. The company, founded by the Lees in Las Vegas more than 40 years ago in 1981, is the largest liquor store chain in Nevada and have been longtime supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights.

“This is a wonderful tribute to the Lee family and the lasting impact they continue to have across the Las Vegas Valley,” said Kerry Bubolz, Foley Entertainment Group President and CEO. “Family is at the heart of what we offer at Lee’s Family Forum, so it’s a fitting celebration of a family we have been fortunate to know and work alongside for years.”

The new name will be unveiled at a media event prior to the Henderson Silver Knights game on Wednesday, April 3.

“For our business, this is an exciting opportunity to expand upon our partnership with the Foley Entertainment Group and promote our company to the passionate fans of the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Thrill, and all of the other events at LFF. It’s been an amazing partnership and we’re thrilled to continue working with the Foley family, Kerry and Keith,” said Nami Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor. “On the personal level, we’re naming this arena as a gift to our beloved Kenny and Mr. Lee, because they are no longer with us, but we want to continue honoring their legacies and remembering them. We also want this arena to be a gift to the families in the Henderson community, where our family-owned company is headquartered, for many years to come.”

The venue will stand as a tribute to the late Hae Un Lee, who founded Lee’s Discount Liquors, and his late son, Kenny Lee, and will feature a visual history on the Lee Family and Lee’s Discount Liquor. As part of the partnership with the Foley Entertainment Group, Lee’s Discount Liquors will host their annual beverage tasting events at the Lee’s Family Forum, which benefit Lee’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that donates money to a variety of charitable causes. They will also have ticket discounts for events at the Lee’s Family Forum available in all 19 of their Southern Nevada locations.

“In Henderson, we treat each other like family so it is a perfect fit to welcome the Lee family into our fold,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. “Our residents enjoy the diverse and growing sports and entertainment options at Lee’s Family Forum and we look forward to our continued partnership with the Foley Entertainment Group and the Golden Knights organization.”

LFF celebrated its second anniversary last month and has been home to more than 350 events in that time. In addition to the Silver Knights, the arena is home to the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Vegas Thrill, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store, plus numerous concerts and other events.

The venue boasts a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football, with flexibility for concerts, basketball, volleyball and other events. Among its unique features are the Sam & Ash Tiltyard at the front entrance and The Valley Health System Royal Landing, which features the venue’s premium seating areas and the Battlement outdoor balcony with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

ABOUT LEE’S FAMILY FORUM

Lee’s Family Forum is a multi-purpose venue in Henderson, NV, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, the arena opened in March 2022, was renamed in April 2024 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. Lee’s Family Forum is the home of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Vegas Thrill, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on Lee’s Family Forum visit LeesFamilyForum.comand follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League; Auckland FC of the A-Leagues; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley; the Lee’s Family Forum sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV; the Folded Flag Foundation; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars, Chalkboard Restaurant and Goodnight’s restaurant in Healdsburg, CA; Farmhouse Inn and Farmhouse Restaurant in Forestville, CA; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, CA; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR; and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. For more information on the Foley Entertainment Group, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.

ABOUT LEE’S DISCOUNT LIQUORS

Since 1981, Lee’s Discount Liquor has been serving the Las Vegas Valley and has expanded across Nevada to become the state’s largest liquor store chain. The company was founded by Hae Un Lee, who immigrated to America from South Korea in 1980, and remains family-owned and operated. Lee’s Discount Liquor offers the community the widest selection of spirits, wine and beer at the lowest prices, and gives back through its nonprofit organization, Lee’s Helping Hands.