Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Holiday Ticket Package

VEGAS (November 11, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 11, plans for the return of their Holiday Ticket Package, which will officially be available to fans starting on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The all-new ticket plan includes three home games, with the first coming on Wednesday, Dec. 17 when the Golden Knights host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. PT.

The three-game ticket plan, which starts at $299, also includes Thursday, Jan. 15 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Friday, March 6 against the Minnesota Wild. In addition to tickets for the three home games, the package includes an exclusive VGK jersey created for fans to celebrate the holidays. The package can also be upgraded to include a fourth game at T-Mobile Arena, when Vegas matches up with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Dec. 23 in their final contest before the NHL’s holiday break.

The team’s Holiday Ticket Package is available while supplies last. Fans interested in the purchase opportunity can learn more by visiting this link today.

VGK HOLIDAY TICKET PACKAGE

Wednesday, December 17 vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. PT

\ Tuesday, December 23 vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT*

Thursday, January 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, March 6 vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. PT

VGK holiday jersey

\ optional add-on*

