Fathers Trip Magic Continues As Vegas Defeats Anaheim, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-2) extended their Fathers Trip success with a gritty 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks (5-8-2) on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Anaheim scored late in the first period with a goal by Brock McGinn, but Vegas answered back quickly with a goal from Nicolas Roy to tie the game at 1-1 going into the first intermission. Tomas Hertl scored his fourth power-play goal of the season 6:42 into the second period to give Vegas its first lead of the game. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net 4:29 into the third period to boost the lead to 3-1. Frank Vatrano scored with 13 seconds left in the third period, however it wasn’t enough for Anaheim as Vegas secured the win at Honda Center.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl scored the game-winning goal in the second period for his fifth goal of the year.

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered an assist on Vegas’s second goal, extending his point streak to four games. He has recorded 9 points (2G, 7A) in those games.

Shea Theodore: Theodore notched two assists, extending his season total to 10 assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev picked up his team-leading ninth goal of the season in the win.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 22 out of 24 shots.

STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Tomas Hertl continues to be lethal on the power play as he scored his fourth power-play goal of the season with his second period goal. Hertl has 6 points (4G, 2A) overall on the powerplay this season.

The Golden Knights improved to 10-0-1 all-time in Father Trip games.

With Nicolas Roy’s goal in the second frame, Vegas has scored nine goals in the last minute of a period this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will wrap up the Fathers Trip with a matchup against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at 6 p.m. PT at Delta Center. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.