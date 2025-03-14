Eichel Sets Single-Season Points Franchise Record as Vegas Blanks Columbus, 4-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-6) picked up their first win of the road trip with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-26-8) at Nationwide Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In the first period, Nicolas Roy opened the scoring for Vegas as he knocked in the first goal on Vegas' first shot of the night. With just under a minute left before the first intermission, Brandon Saad beat Elvis Merzlikins upstairs to extend the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0. In the second frame, a wide-open Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 26th goal of the season to give Vegas a 3-0 advantage. With just under five minutes left in the third, Alex Pietrangelo put the finishing touch on a 4-0 victory with an empty-netter. Adin Hill recorded his fourth shutout of the season as he stopped all 27 shots on goal.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nicolas Roy: Roy (1G, 1A) gave the Golden Knights the initial lead with his first power-play goal of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel (1A) tallied an assist on Roy’s goal.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl collected two assists in the win. He has five points (3G, 2A) in his last three games.

Adin Hill: Hill collected his 24th win of the season and is 5-1-0 in his last six starts.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTJack Eichel picked up his 79th point of the season to set a new franchise record for points in a single season for a Golden Knights player. Eichel (20G, 59A) passed William Karlsson's previous record of 78 points (43G, 35A) in 2017-18.

Brayden McNabb assisted on Pietrangelo’s empty netter to earn his 100th assist as a Golden Knight and became just the third defenseman in franchise history to do so.

The Golden Knights notched a power-play goal in the victory. Vegas has picked one up at least one power-play tally in the last three games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the final time this season on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT at KeyBank Center. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.