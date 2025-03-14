Eichel Sets Single-Season Points Franchise Record as Vegas Blanks Columbus, 4-0

Jack Eichel sets new franchise record as Vegas picks up first win of the road trip.

GettyImages-2204389003
By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-6) picked up their first win of the road trip with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-26-8) at Nationwide Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
In the first period, Nicolas Roy opened the scoring for Vegas as he knocked in the first goal on Vegas' first shot of the night. With just under a minute left before the first intermission, Brandon Saad beat Elvis Merzlikins upstairs to extend the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0. In the second frame, a wide-open Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 26th goal of the season to give Vegas a 3-0 advantage. With just under five minutes left in the third, Alex Pietrangelo put the finishing touch on a 4-0 victory with an empty-netter. Adin Hill recorded his fourth shutout of the season as he stopped all 27 shots on goal.

TOP PERFORMERS
Nicolas Roy: Roy (1G, 1A) gave the Golden Knights the initial lead with his first power-play goal of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel (1A) tallied an assist on Roy’s goal.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl collected two assists in the win. He has five points (3G, 2A) in his last three games.

Adin Hill: Hill collected his 24th win of the season and is 5-1-0 in his last six starts.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTJack Eichel picked up his 79th point of the season to set a new franchise record for points in a single season for a Golden Knights player. Eichel (20G, 59A) passed William Karlsson's previous record of 78 points (43G, 35A) in 2017-18.

Brayden McNabb assisted on Pietrangelo’s empty netter to earn his 100th assist as a Golden Knight and became just the third defenseman in franchise history to do so.

The Golden Knights notched a power-play goal in the victory. Vegas has picked one up at least one power-play tally in the last three games.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will face off against the Buffalo Sabres for the final time this season on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT at KeyBank Center. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK at CBJ | Recap

VGK@CBJ: Pietrangelo scores empty-net goal

VGK@CBJ: Dorofeyev scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

VGK@CBJ: Roy scores PPG against Elvis Merzlikins

VGK@CBJ: Saad scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 13, 2025

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Brayden McNabb

Golden Knights Fall in Overtime, 3-2, to Pittsburgh

Morning Skate Report: March 11, 2025

Hertl Records First VGK Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Los Angeles

Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2025

Lawless: Deadline Deals, The Pacific Path & Heating-Up Hill

Stone Records Three Points as Vegas Shuts Out Pittsburgh, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: March 7, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Motion & Graphic Design

Lawless: Smith Brings Winning Pedigree Back to Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Reilly Smith from New York Rangers

Vegas Extends Win Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Toronto

Morning Skate Report: March 5, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Marketing

Women’s History Month: VGK Hockey Operations

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forwards Braeden Bowman and Kai Uchacz to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contracts

Hill's 25-Save Shutout Gives Vegas 2-0 Win Over New Jersey