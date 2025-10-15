Eichel Scores Twice in Come-From-Behind Win Over Calgary

The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-2) earned their first regulation win of the season with a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames (1-3-0) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Calgary took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals by Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. Jack Eichel continued his hot streak with a goal halfway through the middle frame to cut the Flames’ lead in half. Mark Stone picked up an assist on the goal, which extended the forward’s point streak to four games. Kaedan Korczak became the first Golden Knights defenseman to score a goal this season with his game-tying goal four minutes into the third period. Two minutes later, Eichel potted his second goal of the night to Vegas their first lead of the night. Tomas Hertl buries the empty-netter to secure a 4-2 win over the Flames. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid stopped a combined 27-of-29 shots in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel extended his season-opening point streak to four games for a combined nine points (4G, 5A).

Mark Stone: Stone earned his NHL-leading sixth assist of the season, tied for the most by a Golden Knight through four games to start a season (Eichel and Stone in 2024-25).

Mitch Marner: Marner collected two assists in the win, earning his second multi-point game of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel regained the NHL lead in points with nine (4G, 5A) while recording his third multi-point game of the 2025-26 season.

Eichel has earned a point in the club’s first three road games of the season, becoming the third Golden Knight in franchise history to reach the mark.

Jeremy Lauzon picked up his first point since Nov. 14, 2024, with his assist on Eichel’s second goal.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for 2 days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to Vegas for a three-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena, with their first game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. Catch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.