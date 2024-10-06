Dorofeyev Records Hat Trick in 6-5 Preseason Loss to Sharks

Golden Knights finish preseason with 3-3-0 record

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Golden Knights fell short in a back-and-forth 6-5 match against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Vegas struck first in the opening period, with a goal off the backhand of Pavel Dorofeyev. Four minutes later, San Jose tied the game at 1-1 and took the 2-1 lead just 1:02 later. With just over five minutes to go in the first period, Alexander Holtz hit the back of the net to tie the game. In the second period, Dorofeyev notched his second goal of the game to give Vegas the 3-2 lead. Early in the third, San Jose tied the game, but a deflection from Mark Stone pushed Vegas ahead, 4-3. Dorofeyev completed the hat trick at 8:46 of the third for a 5-3 Vegas lead, but the Sharks netted three goals in the final three minutes to take the 6-5 win.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2
Friday, Sept. 27 | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1
Thursday, Oct. 3 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1
Saturday, Oct. 5 | Sharks 6, Golden Knights 5

ATTENDANCE: 17,590

LOOKING AHEAD
On Sunday, the Golden Knights invite all fans to Fan Fest presented by Toyota at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche for the first game of the regular season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Opening Knight is presented by Naqvi Injury Law. Catch the game on TNT and MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

