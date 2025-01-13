Dorofeyev Drives Vegas to 4-1 Win Over Minnesota

Golden Knights close homestand with win, head to Nashville to face Predators on Tuesday

By Camryn DiCostanzo

Pavel Dorofeyev registered three points (2G, 1A) as the Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-3) topped the Minnesota Wild (27-12-4), 4-1, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Minnesota Wild took the 1-0 lead in the first period when Ryan Hartman hit the back of the net at 12:09, but Dorofeyev tied it for the Golden Knights on the power play 5:21 into the second period. Vegas took a 2-1 lead 4:09 into the third when Keegan Kolesar scored on a rebound for his 10th goal of the season. The Golden Knights made it a 3-1 game with a snapshot from Tomas Hertl with 4:20 left in regulation. Dorofeyev netted his second power-play goal of the night just 2:08 later to secure the 4-1 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev recorded two goals on the night, including the game-tying goal to get Vegas on the scoresheet, and had an assist on the Hertl goal.

Shea Theodore: Theodore recorded two assists to extend is lead in scoring among VGK defensemen to 35 points (4G, 31A).
Keegan Kolesar:* Kolesar scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Golden Knights.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl had two points (1G, 1A), marking his sixth multi-point effort during the 2024-25 season.

*Mark Stone*: Stone had the primary assist on both of Dorofeyev’s goals.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Golden Knights are 16-1-0 against Western Conference opponents at home during the 2024-25 season.

Keegan Kolesar scored his 10th goal of the season, marking a new career high.

Shea Theodore reached the 30-assist mark for a sixth straight season, extending the longest streak in franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded the third multi-goal night of his career.

Shea Theodore became the fourth player in franchise history with 70 multi-point games.

ATTENDANCE: 17,929

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Nashville to kick off a three-game road trip with a game against the Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

