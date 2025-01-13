Dorofeyev Drives Vegas to 4-1 Win Over Minnesota

Pavel Dorofeyev registered three points (2G, 1A) as the Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-3) topped the Minnesota Wild (27-12-4), 4-1, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Minnesota Wild took the 1-0 lead in the first period when Ryan Hartman hit the back of the net at 12:09, but Dorofeyev tied it for the Golden Knights on the power play 5:21 into the second period. Vegas took a 2-1 lead 4:09 into the third when Keegan Kolesar scored on a rebound for his 10th goal of the season. The Golden Knights made it a 3-1 game with a snapshot from Tomas Hertl with 4:20 left in regulation. Dorofeyev netted his second power-play goal of the night just 2:08 later to secure the 4-1 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev recorded two goals on the night, including the game-tying goal to get Vegas on the scoresheet, and had an assist on the Hertl goal.

Shea Theodore: Theodore recorded two assists to extend is lead in scoring among VGK defensemen to 35 points (4G, 31A).

*

Keegan Kolesar:* Kolesar scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Golden Knights.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl had two points (1G, 1A), marking his sixth multi-point effort during the 2024-25 season.

*Mark Stone*: Stone had the primary assist on both of Dorofeyev’s goals.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights are 16-1-0 against Western Conference opponents at home during the 2024-25 season.

Keegan Kolesar scored his 10th goal of the season, marking a new career high.

Shea Theodore reached the 30-assist mark for a sixth straight season, extending the longest streak in franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded the third multi-goal night of his career.

Shea Theodore became the fourth player in franchise history with 70 multi-point games.

ATTENDANCE: 17,929

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Nashville to kick off a three-game road trip with a game against the Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.