Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Maxime Comtois to Professional Tryout Agreement 

VEGAS (September 12, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 12, that the team has signed forward Maxime Comtois to a professional tryout agreement.

Comtois, 24, has spent parts of five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks since being drafted by the club in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The forward skated in 210 games throughout his time in Anaheim and posted 86 points (38 G, 48 A). During the shortened 2020-21 regular season, Comtois led the Ducks and earned career-highs in goals (16), assists (17), and points (33) in 55 contests.

Internationally, the native of Longueuil, Quebec represented his country across the globe at multiple events including the 2021 IIHF World Championship, where Canada earned gold. Prior to his time playing professionally, Comtois spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs (2018-19) and Victoriaville Tigres (2015-18).

Maxime Comtois, Forward

Birthplace: Longueuil, QC

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Played with Anaheim Ducks for five seasons and recorded 86 points (38 G, 48 A)

-Led Ducks in scoring during 2020-21 regular season with 33 points (16 G, 17 A) in 55 games

-Won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, posting six points (4 G, 2 A) in 10 games, and a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championship

-Spent three years the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs (2018-19) and Victoriaville Tigres (2015-18)

