Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Set to Begin Second Half of the Season

The Golden Knights are hoping to return refreshed and reset post All-Star break when they get back to action on Feb. 6. Vegas skyrocketed to the top of the Pacific Division after last year's All-Star break and the team is looking to do the same this season.

Feb. 6 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights will take on the Oilers for the second time this season in a playoff rematch on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers won the first matchup of the season, 5-4, in a shootout on Nov. 28 at Rogers Place. Vegas eliminated Edmonton in six games during the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers are 29–15-1 this season for a total of 59 points. Connor McDavid is the club leader in points with 67 (20G, 47A). Leon Draisaitl is the runner-up with 57 points (23G, 34A).

Feb. 8 - Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes

Vegas will head to Arizona for a one-game trip against the Coyotes on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. PT at Mullett Arena. The Golden Knights dropped their first matchup against the Coyotes this season in a 2-0 defeat on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Arizona is 23-22-3 with 49 points. Clayton Keller leads the team in points with 45 (20G, 25A). Matias Maccelli has the second-most points with 32 (7G, 25A).

Feb. 12 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

The Golden Knights will face-off against the Wild for the first time this season on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas went 3-0-0 against Minnesota during 2022-23. The Wild are 21-23-5 for a total of 47 points. Kirill Kaprizov is the club’s points leader with 45 (19G, 26A).

Feb. 17 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Vegas will take on Carolina for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights last played the Hurricanes on Dec. 19, which resulted in a 6-3 Hurricanes’ victory. William Carrier scored twice and Jack Eichel scored once in the loss. Carolina is 28-15-5 with 61 points. Sebastian Aho leads the team in scoring with 54 points (17G, 37A).

Feb. 19 - Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks

The Golden Knights will play the Sharks for the fourth and final time this season on Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Vegas is 3-0-0 vs. San Jose so far this season, seeing a 4-1 win on Oct. 12, a 5-0 shutout on Nov. 10 and a 5-4 shootout win on Dec. 10. The Sharks are 14-32-4 with 32 points. The club’s leading scorer is Tomas Hertl with 34 points (15G, 19A).

Feb. 20 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

Vegas will face-off against Nashville for the second time this season on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The first matchup between the teams was on Jan. 15, when the Golden Knights skated away with a 4-1 win. Mark Stone scored a hat trick, while Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty-net goal to secure the victory. The Predators are 26-23-2 for a total of 54 points. Filip Forsberg leads the team in points with 50 (23G, 27A).

Feb. 22 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights will take on the Maple Leafs for the first time this season on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas went 2-0-0 against Toronto during the 2022-23 season. The Leafs are 25-14-8 with 58 points. William Nylander leads the team in scoring with 61 points (23G, 38A).

Feb. 24 - Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators

Vegas will embark on a five-game East Coast road trip beginning with Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. PT at Canadian Tire Centre. The Golden Knights last saw the Senators on Dec. 17, when they defeated them 6-3. Six different Golden Knights found the back of the net: Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson. Ottawa is 20-25-2 with 42 points. Tim Stützle is the club’s leading scorer with 47 points (11G, 36A).

Feb. 27 - Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights will play the Leafs for the second time this month, this time at Scotiabank Arena at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Feb. 29 - Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins

Vegas will wrap up its season series against Boston on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden. The clubs last faced off on Jan. 11, when the Golden Knights secured a 2-1 overtime win. Jack Eichel scored the opening goal for Vegas and Alex Pietrangelo scored the overtime winner. The Bruins are 31-9-9 for a total of 71 points. David Pastrnak leads the team in points with 72 (33G, 39A).