Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

VEGAS (November 22, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights have announced additional details for its Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday holiday shopping celebrations, set to begin Friday, November 24. Among the updates:

Newly released merchandise inspired by the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic ® , including a limited number of jerseys, will be available for purchase.

, including a limited number of jerseys, will be available for purchase. At The Arsenal, fans can receive up to 75% off select products beginning on Gold Friday and will run through closing time on Monday. The Livery will have sales up to 40% off select products starting Silver Saturday and will continue until closing on Monday.

Mascots and other members of the VGK and HSK cast will be in attendance at The Arsenal at City National Arena on Gold Friday and The Livery at America First Center and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center on Silver Saturday.

At The Arsenal on Gold Friday fans will receive a free gift with purchase and all guests will have the opportunity to enter to win prizes to be drawn each hour.

VGK Authentics will be selling Stanley Cup Playoff game-worn and game-issued jerseys at The Arsenal for the first time on Gold Friday, plus the street pole banners that were on display around T-Mobile Arena during the playoffs.

HSK Authentics will be selling mystery theme knight jerseys on Silver Saturday at The Livery that were game-worn or game- or team-issued for previous theme knights, including some that have been autographed by Silver Knights players.

Gold Friday will take place at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena on November 24. Silver Saturday, hosted by the Henderson Silver Knights, will take place on Saturday, November 25 at The Livery at America First Center and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center. Medieval Monday retail specials will take place online on November 27 at vegasteamstore.com.

Previously announced activations include:

Giveaways of Pinkbox Doughnuts and Pizza Hut pizza at City National Arena on Gold Friday

Player autograph opportunities for the first 100 fans to purchase “It Hurts to Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights” at The Arsenal on Gold Friday

Player autograph opportunities for kids under 14 after the 11 a.m. PT Golden Knights practice with the re-opening of Chance’s Kids Zone for the first time post-pandemic

Silver Saturday holiday photo opportunities on the ice at America First Center for fans who make a purchase at The Livery between 8 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. PT

An inflatable rink, yard games and a 360-degree camera set up on Water Street Plaza outside of America First Center on Silver Saturday

For fans attending Gold Friday, all cars will be directed to park at the overflow lot behind the Las Vegas Ballpark off of Spruce Goose Street and Orchard Park Drive until 2 p.m. PT.

Below is a schedule of events for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday. Please note the schedule and activations are subject to change.

GOLD FRIDAY – November 24

The Arsenal at City National Arena: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

10 a.m. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub opens

11 a.m. Vegas Golden Knights Practice

11 a.m. Chance’s Pizza Party

Post Practice – Chance’s Kids Zone Signing

Post Practice – Player Book Signing

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT

SILVER SATURDAY – November 25

The Livery at America First Center: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

8:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Holiday Card On Ice Photos at America First Center

10 a.m. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub opens, with pizza giveaways from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

3 p.m. HSK Game at The Dollar Loan Center

MEDIEVAL MONDAY – November 27

vegasteamstore.com: 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT

