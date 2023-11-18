Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday

VEGAS (November 17, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 17, a schedule of events and retail plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday to kick off the holiday shopping season. Gold Friday will take place at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena on November 24. Silver Saturday, hosted by the Henderson Silver Knights, will take place on Saturday, November 25 at The Livery at America First Center and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center. Medieval Monday retail specials will take place online on November 27 at vegasteamstore.com.

Among the special merchandise available this year are items commemorating the Golden Knights’ championship season, including a line of jewelry inspired by the team’s championship rings, and the commemorative book “It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.” A sampling of retail items can be seen on the @vgkgear Instagram account, with new items being featured throughout the next week.

Gold Friday at The Arsenal will start at 8 a.m. PT with Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and select members of the organization handing out donuts presented by Pinkbox Doughnuts to fans. Team broadcasters will be available inside the store to help fans find products and answer questions. At 11 a.m. PT, the Golden Knights will practice, allowing all fans at City National Arena a chance to watch the team. During practice, Chance will host a pizza party open to those at City National Arena with pizza provided by Pizza Hut. Following the conclusion of practice, Chance’s Kids Zone will be active for the first time since COVID. Kids under 14 will be able to line up for autographs immediately after practice, however, autographs are not guaranteed. The first 100 shoppers to purchase a copy of “It Hurts To Win” on Gold Friday will receive the opportunity to get the book signed by a player after practice (details including specific players are to be determined).

For fans attending Gold Friday, parking will be available in the main parking lot across from City National Arena. Additional parking can be found behind the Las Vegas Ballpark off of Spruce Goose Street and Orchard Park Drive.

Silver Saturday will begin at 8 a.m. PT when doors open to The Livery at America First Center. From 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. PT, fans who make a purchase at The Livery will have the opportunity to take holiday photos on the ice at America First Center. Other activities include an inflatable rink, yard games, and a 360 camera. That afternoon at 3 p.m. PT the Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center, where The Saddlery will be open.

Medieval Monday will take place online at vegasteamstore.com and include select discounted items.

Below is a schedule of events for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday. Please note the schedule and activations are subject to change.

GOLD FRIDAY – November 24

The Arsenal at City National Arena: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

10 a.m. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub opens

11 a.m. Vegas Golden Knights Practice

11 a.m. Chance’s Pizza Party

Post Practice – Chance’s Kids Zone Signing

Post Practice – Player Book Signing

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT

SILVER SATURDAY – November 25

The Livery at America First Center: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

8:30 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Holiday Card On Ice Photos at America First Center

The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT

3 p.m. HSK Game at The Dollar Loan Center

MEDIEVAL MONDAY – November 27

vegasteamstore.com: 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PT

