$25,000 Road to Puck Drop Grand Prize Claimed by UNLV Pre-Med Student

VEGAS (October 8, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 8, that the $25,000 grand prize in the Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt presented by Naqvi Injury Law was claimed Monday morning by Antonio Rodriguez-Torres, a third-year UNLV pre-med student. Naqvi Injury Law provided the grand prize.

Antonio was studying at UNLV’s Lied Library when the Golden Knights posted a clue on the location of a custom hockey puck that represented the grand prize. He left his books and laptop and raced through campus to the Student Union, finding the puck at the top of an exterior staircase. Chance, members of the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard and Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi joined Antonio to celebrate.

“Seeing Antonio’s excitement captured just what we were hoping for with the Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt,” said Naqvi. “It was an honor to be able to present a hardworking student with this prize. This is one of the parts of my job that I love the most. It is a fitting way to gear up for the excitement of puck drop in VGK’s eighth season on Wednesday.”

The grand prize was the 24th Road to Puck Drop prize since the scavenger hunt began last Wednesday, October 2. Fans also won game tickets, game-used merchandise, and unique experiences and prize packs from a variety of Golden Knights partners.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer and Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He has also received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.