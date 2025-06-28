Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round Two)

The Flyers entered the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with three selections in the second round: 36th, 40th and 48th overall.

GettyImages-2222636283
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers entered the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with three selections in the second round: 36th, 40th and 48th overall. The Flyers dealt the No. 36 to Seattle for picks 38 and 57. Philly also included pick 68, trading out of the third round in the process.

Carter Amico -- D

Selected: 2nd Round, 38th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 225 pounds

Shoots: Right

2023-24 team: USNTDP (USHL)

2023-24 stats: 4 GP, 0 G, 2 A,2 PTS, 4 PIM

The skinny: Amico entered the 2024-25 season projected to be a first-round pick. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken kneecap in November and missed the rest of the season. He is now completely healthy. Amico will attend Boston University.

2024-25 review: Amico played in only four USHL games this season, plus 13 games against other competition. He underwent two procedures during the year to correct the issue. Amico received a clean bill of health at the NHL Scouting Combine and said he's now 100 percent healthy.

Usage Pattern: Amico figured to play a key role on the USNTDP this season. He'll work to get on track next season.

Game strengths: Size and strength, above-average mobility and range for a player his size.

Opportunities for improvement: Amico can improve his puck play, especially after missing essentially a year of development.

Notable: A Mount St. Charles Academy product, Amico debuted for the USNTP Under-17 team in 2023.

Jack Murtagh-- LW/C

Selected: 2nd Round, 40th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-1

Listed Weight: 200 pounds

Shoots: Left

2023-24 team: USNTDP (USHL)

2023-24 stats: 24 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 PTS, 20 PIM

The skinny: The Flyers went right back to the USNTDP at No. 40, selecting big swingman forward Murtagh (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). One of the players on a weaker edition of the USNTDP, Murtagh brings heaviness on the puck and an above-average shot. He has more of a winger-type style but said he has been just as comfortable in the middle as on the wing. A player with a projected middle-six upside as a powerful forward. He is a hard-working and competitive player. Murtagh is headed for Boston University.

2024-25 review: The season was a tough one for the usually stacked USNTDP squad. Murtagh was a bright spot.

Usage Pattern: Murtagh has seen time both on left wing and center. He said after the second round that he doesn't have a positional preference.

Game strengths: Size, strength, physicality and shooting ability.

Opportunities for improvement: Murtagh needs skating refinement and to stay on an even keel when things don't go his way.

Notable: Murtagh appeared in 56 games overall this season. He tallied 22 goals and 31 assists. He was 30th in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Shane Vansaghi (RW)

Selected: 2nd Round, 48th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-2
Listed Weight: 210 pounds
Shoots: Left
2023-24 team: Michigan State (NCAA)
2023-24 stats: 37 GP, 6 G, 10 A, 16 PTS, 30 PIM

The skinny: Yet another player developed through the USNTDP system, power winger (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) Vansaghi debuted as a Michigan State freshman in 2024-25. There’s nothing subtle about his game: he hits, he grinds, he makes second-and third-effort plays. Vansaghi tracks on a bottom-six forward path as a pro. His skating isn’t pretty but gets where he needs to go.

2024-25 review: A high-energy forward, Vansaghi impressed with his tenacity. Offensively, he is willing to battle in the "greasy" areas.

Usage Pattern: A quality top-nine forward. His game is sraightward.

Game strengths: A frequent theme to this point of the draft, the player boasts size, strength, physicality.

Opportunities for improvement: Skating, Further offensive development is needed to play higher in the lineup, but he can make an impact with his "dog on a bone" tenacity.

Notable: Knows Flyers center Karsen Dorwart well from their time together as college teammates this past season.

Matthew Gard (C)

Selected: 2nd Round, 57th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-5
Listed Weight: 192 pounds
Shoots: Left
2023-24 team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)
2023-24 stats: 66 GP, 19 G, 17 A, 36 PTS, 81 PIM

The skinny: Gard did not attend the Draft in LA. He’s a very physical and feisty forward. He also chipped in 19 goals to go with his 81 penalty minutes in a third-line role for Red Deer. Grant McCagg of Recrutes ranked Gard 63rd.

2024-25 review: Gard's energetic, pugnacious style helped him earn a spot on Team Canada at the Under-18 Worlds.

Usage Pattern: A supporting cast player, Gard can move up or down in the lineup. Chipped in four points (1g, 3a) at the U18s.

Game strengths: Good skater, especially for his size. Tenacious forechecker.

Opportunities for improvement: Gard sometimes walks a fine line in terms of playing with discipline.

News Feed

2025 NHL Draft Live Blog: Day 2

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round One)

Flyers Select Martone & Nesbitt in First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Meltzer's 2025 First-Round Mock Draft 

The Art of the Crystal Ball

Positional Preview: Best Defensemen Available

Zegras eager to 'be the best version of myself' after trade to Flyers

Flyers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Transaction Analysis: Zegras acquisition comes with high upside

TZ’s Top Ten

Flyers Acquire Trevor Zegras From Anaheim

Path to the Draft: Best Centers Available

Flyers add Todd Reirden; Dylan Crawford as Assistant Coaches

Path to the Draft: Flyers Options with 6th Overall Pick

From 7th Overall to NHL All-Rookie Team Member

Matvei Michkov Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Flyers Announce 2025 NHL Draft Party Hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Busy Summer Ahead for the Flyers Alumni