Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round Two)

The Flyers entered the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with three selections in the second round: 36th, 40th and 48th overall. The Flyers dealt the No. 36 to Seattle for picks 38 and 57. Philly also included pick 68, trading out of the third round in the process.

Carter Amico -- D

Selected: 2nd Round, 38th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 225 pounds

Shoots: Right

2023-24 team: USNTDP (USHL)

2023-24 stats: 4 GP, 0 G, 2 A,2 PTS, 4 PIM

The skinny: Amico entered the 2024-25 season projected to be a first-round pick. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken kneecap in November and missed the rest of the season. He is now completely healthy. Amico will attend Boston University.

2024-25 review: Amico played in only four USHL games this season, plus 13 games against other competition. He underwent two procedures during the year to correct the issue. Amico received a clean bill of health at the NHL Scouting Combine and said he's now 100 percent healthy.

Usage Pattern: Amico figured to play a key role on the USNTDP this season. He'll work to get on track next season.

Game strengths: Size and strength, above-average mobility and range for a player his size.

Opportunities for improvement: Amico can improve his puck play, especially after missing essentially a year of development.

Notable: A Mount St. Charles Academy product, Amico debuted for the USNTP Under-17 team in 2023.

Jack Murtagh-- LW/C