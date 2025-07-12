Dvorak Aims for All-Situations Role

Veteran center Christian Dvorak parlayed a strong 2024-25 season into strong interest from various NHL teams this offseason. On July 1, the player signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Flyers.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Thursday, Dvorak laid out the reasons why he chose the Flyers over competing offers. First and foremost, the 29-year-old forward felt that he and the Flyers offered the best possible fit for one another.

Following the trades that sent Morgan Frost to Calgary, Scott Laughton to Toronto and Ryan Poehling to Ottawa, the Flyers wanted to add an experienced center. Specifically, the team wanted a two-way center with decent size and a track record of having success in a variety of manpower situations.

Dvorak supplements Sean Couturier and center/winger Trevor Zegras. Teenage prospect Jett Luchanko will have an opportunity to win a job out of training camp, but will not need to be rushed. Ditto fourth-line rookie candiate Karsen Dorwart.

“There’s a big opportunity with them being a little thin down the middle. It felt like a great fit for me, as a guy who plays a 200 foot game, who plays in all situations and wins faceoffs," Dvorak said.

Dvorak is an accomplished penalty killer and rock solid on faceoffs, especially in the left circle. Offensively, he has been a perennial double-digit goal scorer in his NHL career despite primarily playing a third-line role at 5-on-5. The vet has power play experience as a net-front presence, mostly in second-unit usage.

Another lure to Philadelphia: Dvorak's previous working relationship with head coach Rick Tocchet. As a younger player, Dvorak played under Tocchet with the Arizona Coyotes. Now they've been reunited in Philadelphia.

“It certainly helps, being familiar with Tocc. I know the way he coaches & he helped me out alot in Arizona as a young guy with a really young team there too. He was really good with us and I know he’ll be great with the young guys here in Philly," Dvorak said.

Dvorak believes Tocchet is an exceptionally strong communicator with players. The coach has an open-door policy -- a genuine one in which players feel comfortable approaching the coach. It's two-way constructive dialogue.

"There's good structure. But he also gives you room offensively," Dvorak said.

Having been part of a rebuild in Montreal, Dvorak sees some resemblance between last season's resurgence for the Habs and the current Flyers roster. The biggest overlap: the potential for young players to take big roles in leading the team to contend for a playoff spot.

Dvorak has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. However, in 2024-25, he dressed in all 82 regular season games. The player said he held up well through the campaign.

“Last year, I felt my best half-way through the season and the latter part of the year into the playoffs. I felt really good health-wise and about my game. It was a big step for me, being healthy the whole season," Dvorak said.

The player's next goal: Contribute to the Flyers in a versatile, all-situations role. Dvorak feels that his best hockey is still ahead of him. On a one-year contract, he has plenty of incentive to prove his ongoing value.