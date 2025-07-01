Flyers Agree to Terms With Goaltender Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

POSITION: Goaltender

VITALS: 6'5", 209 lbs.

BORN: Prague, Czechia

AGE: August 20, 1997 (27)

DRAFTED: 2015 - Boston (3rd Round-75th overall)

Notes: