Flyers Agree to Terms With Goaltender Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M.

2025 Offer Sheet Template_2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

POSITION: Goaltender

VITALS: 6'5", 209 lbs.

BORN: Prague, Czechia

AGE: August 20, 1997 (27)

DRAFTED: 2015 - Boston (3rd Round-75th overall)

Notes:

  • Vladar spent the last four seasons with the Calgary Flames organization, after spending one year, his rookie year, with the Bruins.
  • Vladar appeared in 30 games last season, starting 29 of them, and had a 12-11-6 record with a 2.80 GAA and .898 sv. Pct.
  • Overall, he has appeared in 105 NHL games with a 49-34-16 record with a 2.99 GAA and .895 sv. Pct.
  • He spent five seasons in the American Hockey League, all with Providence (Boston) and had a 36-26-13 record with a 2.33 GAA and .917 sv. pct.
  • During the 2019-20 season, Vladar had the best goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.936 sv pct.) in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.
  • Prior to turning professional, Vladar played his minor hockey in Czechia, where he most recently appeared in the IIHF World Championships and posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.09 GAA and .951 sv pct.

News Feed

Flyers Agree to Terms with Center Lane Pederson

Flyers Agree to Terms With Noah Juulsen and Dennis Gilbert

Flyers Agree to Terms With Center Christian Dvorak 

Flyers Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

Philadelphia Flyers Announce Qualifying Offers

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Later Rounds)

Flyers Select Nine Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round Two)

2025 NHL Draft Live Blog: Day 2

Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round One)

Flyers Select Martone & Nesbitt in First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Meltzer's 2025 First-Round Mock Draft 

The Art of the Crystal Ball

Positional Preview: Best Defensemen Available

Zegras eager to 'be the best version of myself' after trade to Flyers

Flyers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Transaction Analysis: Zegras acquisition comes with high upside

TZ’s Top Ten