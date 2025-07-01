Flyers Agree to Terms With Goaltender Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with goaltender Dan Vladar on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.35M, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
POSITION: Goaltender
VITALS: 6'5", 209 lbs.
BORN: Prague, Czechia
AGE: August 20, 1997 (27)
DRAFTED: 2015 - Boston (3rd Round-75th overall)
Notes:
- Vladar spent the last four seasons with the Calgary Flames organization, after spending one year, his rookie year, with the Bruins.
- Vladar appeared in 30 games last season, starting 29 of them, and had a 12-11-6 record with a 2.80 GAA and .898 sv. Pct.
- Overall, he has appeared in 105 NHL games with a 49-34-16 record with a 2.99 GAA and .895 sv. Pct.
- He spent five seasons in the American Hockey League, all with Providence (Boston) and had a 36-26-13 record with a 2.33 GAA and .917 sv. pct.
- During the 2019-20 season, Vladar had the best goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.936 sv pct.) in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.
- Prior to turning professional, Vladar played his minor hockey in Czechia, where he most recently appeared in the IIHF World Championships and posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.09 GAA and .951 sv pct.