Flyers Appoint John Snowden as Head Coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have named John Snowden head coach and Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin as assistant coaches of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

“We’re excited to have John along with Nick and Terrence lead the Phantoms,” said Briere. “This is an important time for our organization with the young talent we have coming through the pipeline, and we believe this group has the right mix of experience, teaching ability, and leadership to guide our prospects. Their impact in Lehigh Valley will be a big part of our long-term success.”

“I’m honored to be named the next head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms,” said Snowden. “I’d like to thank Keith, Danny, Alyn and Rob and Jim Brooks for this opportunity. It’s an exciting time to lead this group with the talent the Flyers have in their prospect pool. I look forward to building on the foundation that’s been laid and continuing to help our young players grow and succeed.”

Snowden, 43 (1/12/1982), joins Lehigh Valley for his first season as an AHL head coach and becomes the Phantoms 12th head coach in their history. He has served as head coach in the ECHL for the Newfoundland Growlers for two seasons (2018-2020) including leading the team to win the Kelly Cup in 2019. Despite the Growlers season being cut short during the 2019-20 Covid season, Snowden led the team to their third best regular season record (42-17-1). As a head coach Snowden owns an all-time record of 62-17-7.

In the AHL Snowden has served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Marlies (2021-23) and the Phantoms (2023-25). Three out of his four seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL his teams have made playoff appearances.

Additionally, Snowden was an assistant coach for the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL from 2015-18 where they made playoff appearances two out of the three seasons he was with the team.

Prior to becoming a coach, Snowden made a career out of playing in the AHL, ECHL, Central Hockey League (CHL), and International Hockey League (IHL). He played 986 career professional games in North America, mostly in the ECHL and the former Central Hockey League, scoring 236 goals with 271 assists for 507 points.

Schultz, 42 (8/25/1982), has been a member of the Flyers organization for nine years, as a player (2014-17), development coach (2019-23), and most recently as assistant director of player development (2023-25). He now transitions to a new role as assistant coach for the Phantoms. Schultz also served as an interim coach with the Flyers under Mike Yeo for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

As a development coach, Schultz played a key role in the growth of several current Flyers, including Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, and Cam York. He has also contributed to the development of top prospects within the Flyers organization, such as Emil Andrae and Hunter McDonald, during their time with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Schultz played 15 years in the NHL as a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild (2001-12), Edmonton Oilers (2012-14), Columbus Blue Jackets (2013-14), and Philadelphia Flyers (2014-17). He has accumulated a total of 30 goals, 145 assists, and 175 points in 1069 regular season games. Schultz added another two assists in 32 playoff games.

Wallin, 33 (4/6/1992), joins Lehigh Valley following three seasons (2022–25) as Head Coach of the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, adding General Manager duties for the 2023–24 campaign. Under his leadership, the Mariners posted three consecutive 70+ point seasons and compiled a 107-94-14-1 record. He guided the club to playoff appearances in both 2023 and 2024 and has an overall mark of 5-8 in the postseason.

Wallin began his coaching career as an assistant with the Mariners during the 2021–22 season after playing two years for the team from 2018–20. Over a five-year professional playing career in the AHL, ECHL, and SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), the centerman appeared in 300 games, tallying 85 goals and 198 points.