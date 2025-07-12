Dvorak Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Christian Dvorak is looking to pick up where he left off last season in Montreal when he posted six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in the 26 games after the NHL’s Four Nations break. Dvorak played in all 82 games for the Habs a year after he appeared in just 30 when a torn pectoral muscle ended his season in January. Statistically, the first half of the season seemed to be spent getting his game back, but he played the final two months of the year at a 50-point pace.

Dvorak was the best faceoff man on the Montreal roster at 55.8 percent, a rate that would have been second on the Flyers roster only behind Sean Couturier. His presence will take some of the burden off Couturier and Noah Cates, who combined to take 49 percent of the team’s draws last year.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of Dvorak’s home stretch last year.

February 9

Dvorak actually entered the break with a bit of a hot hand as he scored his sixth goal of the year in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.