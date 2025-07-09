Transaction Analysis: York Put Security First

Flyers defenseman Cam York signed a five-year contract extension on Monday. The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.15 million, runs through the 2029-30 season. York, 24, has averaged 20:56 of ice time across his National Hockey League career to date.

York spoke with local reporters via Zoom call on Tuesday. The player said that he and the team considered contracts of varying lengths. Ultimately, he and agent Pat Brisson prioritized York's ability to stay in Philadelphia as the biggest goal of the negotiation process. In signing to the team-friendly deal, the 24-year-old York gave up two years of unrestricted free agency rights. He received long-term security in return.

"I love Philadelphia, it's my home and where I'm comfortable. I just wanted to be there as long as I could. I wanted to stay and be a part of what's going on. It's a real exciting time to join and be part of this really good group going forward," York said.

Noting that he will still be in the prime of his career when he's eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2030. As long as he stays healthy and plays to his capabilities, he'll reap rewards on the other side. Over the next five years, York is betting on himself and the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team to have happy and productive years.

"It's a good timeline for me. I'll be 29 when it's over and it'll be a good time for another deal," York added.

Financially, York's new contract makes him the Flyers' second highest-paid current defenseman behind only Travis Sanheim ($6.25 million AAV). Additionally, it divides a $4 million signing bonus evenly between the 2025 and 2026 offseasons with a rising base salary in the latter three seasons.

York had a breakthrough season in 2023-24. He played the best all-around hockey of his NHL career to date. However, by the player's own account, his 2024-25 campaign fell short of expectations. York sustained an early season shoulder injury that forced him to miss 13 games, When he returned, York never quite got back to his offensive (10 goals, 30 points) or defensive standards of the previous season.

Moving forward under new head coach Rick Tocchet and assistant coach Todd Reirden, York aims to quickly earn their trust and receive extensive all-situation ice time. As York envisions it, this includes a regular role on the Flyers' power play.

"I want to make strides in every part of my game. Offensively, I have more to give. I feel I have a lot of skill that other defensemen don't have. I feel like when I'm on my game, I'm a really versatile guy that not many guys in the league have the ability to do. I think defensively, I try to do things the best I can, blocking shots, defend as hard as I can, but I want to make strides in every area and improve my 200-foot game," York said.

York had been a power play regular his entire junior (USNTDP), collegiate (University of Michigan) and pro career prior to playing under former head coach John Tortorella, believes that his lateral mobility and puck skills can shine on the man advantage under Tocchet and assistant coach Yogi Svejkovsky. He'd particularly relish being reunited on the power play with new teammate Trevor Zegras. They've been friends since adolescence and were teammates with the US National Team Development Program.

"I've been a power-play guy throughout my career at every level," York said. "Last year I wasn't, but I think when you're on the power-play, you're getting more puck touches, more ice-time, and obviously offensive numbers will go up.... I think my familiarity with Trevor is there and could be a good connection. I feel my lateral movement on the blueline is good and I have a good shot. Anything I can do to help, obviously it's all hands on deck."

York joked that he and Zegras were high school troublemakers together while in the USNTDP. In terms of on-ice abilities, he effusively praised Zegras' creativity and exceptional puck skills. "He brings a skillset that we haven’t seen probably in awhile. I think it’s going to be really good for our team just to be around him in practice. He’s going to make our entire team more skilled," York said, adding that he knew for a while that Zegras might eventually become a Flyer.

Above all, York is eager to erase last season both for himself and for the team. He sees a brighter future both in the short term and the long run.

"I don't want to have that (2024-25) experience again. Obviously I'm motivated to have a big year and I think it's important to have that belief in yourself. Last year didn't go my way and not every year is going to be perfect. It's not going to the exponential growth that you want to see as a player, I'm more than confident that I can come out and do some good things next year," York said.