Flyers Announce Dates for the 2025 Community Caravan

Summer is here, and the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is back! Now in its ninth-consecutive year, the 2025 Flyers Community Caravan will once again bring Flyers fun to fans through its community event series spanning the tri-state area.

Flyers Community Caravan will kick off the summer with its "Shore Tour," spanning from July 15 to July 17, visiting Ocean City, NJ, North Wildwood, NJ, and Sea Isle City, NJ. Additional stops throughout the Greater Philadelphia region will take place throughout late July, August, and September leading up to the Flyers 2025-26 season. Fans can look forward to getting their hands on a lineup of exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways, including straw hats, canvas keychains, Gritty magnet bottle openers, and Gritty straw toppers. At select stops along the Caravan, fans will have the opportunity to shop official Flyers apparel and novelties at the Flyers merch pop-up. Each stop will feature appearances by the Flyers own In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Team, and Gritty!

New this year, fans who are unable to visit the Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity event can follow and turn on notifications for @FlyersCharities on X for a chance to win a full set of Community Caravan giveaways!

2025 Flyers Community Caravan dates and locations include:

Tuesday, July 15 – Ocean City, NJ

12:00-2:00 PM | Sports and Civic Center | Sports and Civic Center

Wednesday, July 16 – North Wildwood, NJ

3:30-5:30 PM | Albert Allen Park | Albert Allen Park

Thursday, July 17 – Sea Isle, NJ

2:30-4:00 PM | Excursion Park | 2 41st Street, Sea Isle City, NJ

Wednesday, July 30 – Plymouth Township, PA

5:30-7:30 PM | Great Plymouth Community Center | 2910 Jolly Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA

Saturday, September 20– University of Delaware

11:30 AM-1:30 PM | Fred Rust Ice Arena | 549 S College Ave, Newark, DE

Updates on Community Caravan dates, times and locations can be found by following @NHLFlyers and @FlyersCharities on X.