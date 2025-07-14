Porter Martone: Options Abound

Flyers 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone has been called the closest to NHL-ready forward selected leaguewide this year. He's already seen some top-level international hockey experience, having represented Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship tournament.

Come next season, Martone and the Flyers must decide what's best for the player's career both in the immediate term and the long run..

“Martone obviously has all kinds of offers,” Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr acknowledged.

“He wants to play in the NHL and that’s a discussion we’ll have with his agent. As much as we want him to play, we have to make sure we do what’s best for him. We’ll figure that out in the coming weeks and see what he wants to do, and go from there.”

Martone, who will turn 19 on October 26, is a shoo-in for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase. After that, the player's immediate destination is unclear.

From the player's point of view, the goal is clear: go all out for an immediate NHL role with the Flyers.

"For me, my mindset is to make the NHL next year. If management feels otherwise, that’s when I’ll talk to my agent. I want to play a full NHL season next year. When you come into camp, you have to earn it," Martone said during the Flyers' recent development camp.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere is not closing the door to the possibility of Martone or Alex Bump earning an NHL spot for next season. The tricky part is finding the path that's best for the player in the long run.

If Martone takes advantage of the new rules that allow Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to transfer to an NCAA collegiate program, there are pros and cons.

On the positive side, Martone can compete against collegiate opposition that is often more physically mature and a bit older than their CHL counterparts. At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Martone was able to impose his will against Ontario Hockey League opponents last year. The Brampton Steelheads right-shot winger posted 98 points in just 57 regular season games in 2024-25. A year earlier, he had 33 goals.

Additionally, if the Flyers feel Martone would benefit from some American Hockey League experience with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the collegiate hockey route would make this possible sooner. The AHL age rule, which prohibits CHL-affiliated players from participating before age 20, does not apply to NCAA or European club team draftees.

Another benefit: the college hockey schedule, with two games on the weekend but maximum practice and gym time during the week often results in physically stronger and more well-rounded prospects at the time of their first pro camp.

Now the downside: Playing college hockey would prohibit Martone from attending the Flyers' Rookie and NHL training camp in September. NCAA rules do not allow players to participate in professional-level camp while the school semester is in progress. If Martone opts for college hockey, he cannot join the Flyers or Phantoms until after he signs an entry-level contract and forfeits all remaining collegiate hockey eligibility.

Conversely, if Martone maintains his OHL affiliation with the Steelheads, he can attend both Rookie Camp and the NHL Camp. He can be fully evaluated by Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Briere in practices and preseason games. The Flyers also have the option of putting the player on the opening-night NHL roster and keeping him for up to nine games.

Martone has not yet signed an entry-level contract (ELC) with the Flyers, because doing so eliminates the college hockey option. However, he'd get an immediate signing bonus and would not burn the first season of the three-year deal until he plays in an 10th NHL game.

The downside: If Martone takes this route and hits the wall at the NHL level, the AHL is not an option (barring an injury or long stretch as a healthy scratch that'd allow a two-week conditioning assignment stint with the Phantoms).

There is a third potential option: European hockey. For example, Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish spent time playing pro hockey in Switzerland prior to the 2021 NHL Draft. (This happened during the pandemic, but the benefits are similar).

The immediate benefit of going overseas: pro-grade opposition comparable to AHL competition depending on the destination league. The drawback: the style of play might not be well-suited to the power winger. There are also more off-ice adjustments to make compared to playing at home.

Regardless of where Martone plays in 2025-26, his main on-ice adjustments are the same: refine his skating and work on gaining a little more defensive consistency. There's room to add a little more explosiveness. Martone needs more in the way of fine tuning than major overhauls.

Martone's overall game is projectable to the NHL game. He excels in the small area battles and gets to the areas where NHL goals are most commonly scored. He has a very good shot and the passing touch to find an open linemate if there's an open seam.

Any route that the Flyers and Martone choose for his immediate future can help put him in position to succeed. The question is which one will benefit him the most in terms of making the most NHL impact the soonest.