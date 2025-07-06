Luchanko Looks Forward to Bigger Things Next Season

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Flyers center prospect Jett Luchanko is just 18 years old. Born August 21, 2006, Luchanko is just eight weeks older than 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone. Luchanko just happened to fall on one side of the September 15, 2006, birthday cutoff for 2024 NHL Entry Draft eligibility and Martone (Oct. 26, 2006) fell on the other. Consequently, Martone had to wait for selection until the 2025 Draft.

The 2024-25 season was a whirlwind for Luchanko. He started the season on the Flyers' opening night NHL roster, appearing in four regular season games before he was assigned to the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm. Playing on a struggling squad that missed the OHL playoffs, Luchanko posted 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games. Along the way, he represented Team Canada at the World Junior Championship tournament.

Luchanko finished the year with nine stretch-drive games (three assists) and seven Calder Cup playoff matches (six assists) for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. His final playoff shift saw him generate a nifty assist in an unsuccessful comeback bid in the fifth and final game of a playoff series against the Hershey Bears.

"It was definitely a good experience for me overall," Luchanko said during his July 5 media availability. "I got to see a lot of different players, coaches and teams. It was great, especially to end up back in Lehigh with some familiar faces in the organization and play some meaningful playoff hockey.

In July, Luchanko attended his second Development Camp with the Flyers. Unfortunately, he was unable to participate in the on-ice sessions due a minor injury and the wear-and-tear of his marathon 2024-25 campaign.

"It sucks not to be able to go out there but I'm just doing what's best for me right now. I don't think it'll be an issue at all coming forward," Luchanko said.

Luchanko, who appears to have added some upper-body muscle since last year to his 5-foot-11 frame, is one of the NHL's fastest-skating prospects. He's an outstanding natural playmaker on a Guelph team that lacked players who could consistently finish scoring chances. The center also brings an exceptionally mature 200-foot game, which was one of the key factors that enabled him to win an NHL spot out of training camp last year.

One aspect that's been a work in progress for Luchanko: shooting the puck. Flyers development director Riley Armstrong and Keith Jones, the President of Hockey Operations, noted last summer that Luchanko has a very good shot and deceptive hands. Lunchanko himself noted during the Calder Cup playoffs that he's tried to focus on shooting a bit more frequently.

It's notable that he produced one more goal in 18 fewer OHL games than his 2023-24 totals. However, Luchanko did not bag a goal in his four NHL games or combined 16 regular season or playoff games with the Phantoms. Often playing with goal-scoring winger Alex Bump during the playoffs, Luchanko set up numerous scoring chances. Even so, mixing in a couple goals himself would have been an ideal offensive accomplishment.