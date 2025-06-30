Flyers Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the roster and schedule for the club’s 2025 Development Camp, which will be held between Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers Player Development Staff, led by Director of Player Development, Riley Armstrong and his staff, along with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaches will lead the on-ice sessions. The camp will conclude with a five-on-five scrimmage on Sunday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. All on ice sessions are free and open to the public.

A total of 46 players are expected to attend development camp and will be split into two teams: Team Briere and Team Jones. All nine of the Flyers draftees from the 2025 NHL Draft, including Porter Martone (6th overall) and Jack Nesbitt (12th overall) are scheduled to attend. A complete camp roster is attached.