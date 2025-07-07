Philadelphia Flyers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Cam York on Five-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Cam York on a five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5.15M, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

York, 24 (1/5/2001), totaled 17 points (4g-13a) in 66 games this season. Among Flyers defensemen, he ranked second in time on ice at 20:47 per game, tied for third in goals (4), fourth in assists (13), and fifth in points (17).

In 235 career NHL games, all with the Flyers, the 6-foot, 194-pound native of Anaheim, Calif. has registered 19 goals and 58 assists for 77 points. York posted a career-best 30 points (10g-20a) during the 2023-24 season and was the only Flyers defenseman to appear in all 82 games.

York was selected by the Flyers in the first round (14th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut on May 7, 2021, at Washington. He scored his first NHL goal on January 15, 2022, against the New York Rangers.

Before his NHL debut, York played two seasons for the University of Michigan from 2019-2021. In his freshman season he registered five goals and 16 points in 30 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was a Big Ten Rookie of the Year finalist. In his sophomore season the defenseman had four goals and 20 points in 24 games while he owned a plus/minus of +13. He earned Big Ten Defenseman of the Year and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten.

Prior to being selected by the Flyers, York ranked fifth among all skaters, first among defensemen, on the U.S. National Team Development Program’s (NTDP) U-18 team with 65 points (14g-51a=65pts) in 63 contests during the 2018-19 season. He became the first player in NTDP history to record seven points in a single United States Hockey League (USHL) game when he did so against Youngstown (3g-4a) on Jan. 15, 2019. The blueliner recorded 103 points (22g-81a) in 122 career games with NTDP from 2017-19 to become the second defenseman in NTDP history to reach the 100-point milestone (J.D. Forrest).

He has also represented the United States in several international competitions highlighted by leading Team USA to a gold medal as captain of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He also appeared in the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (gold), the 2018 IIHF U-18 World Championship (silver), the 2019 IIHF World U-18 World Championship (bronze) and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.