Best of Cam York

Cam York’s new five-year contract sets the stage for the proverbial next chapter of his Flyers career.

Cam York’s new five-year contract sets the stage for the proverbial next chapter of his Flyers career. Here’s some of the highlights from his last four years at the NHL level.

May 7-10, 2021

York makes his NHL debut at Washington in the final days of the shortened 2020-21 season. Playing the COVID format of multiple games in road cities to reduce travel and locker-room move-ins, York was called up from the COVID-era taxi squad and played just over 20 minutes in back-to-back nights as the Flyers split the two-game series with the Capitals. York made his home-ice debut two days after the series when the Flyers concluded the season against New Jersey.

January 4, 2022

After spending the first three months of the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, York makes his NHL season debut in his hometown as the Flyers visit Anaheim. York split the season between the clubs, heading back to Lehigh Valley for most of the month of February before coming back up for good in March.

January 15, 2022

York scores his first NHL goal in an eventual 3-2 setback at the hands of the New York Rangers in Philadelphia.

March 24, 2022

York’s first multi-point game comes with a pair of assists at St. Louis. He adds another the following night at Colorado for his first consecutive-game point streak.

December 16, 2023

York gets credit for his first career game-winning goal when his tally 6:21 into the game stands up as the only goal in a 1-0 win over Detroit.

April 11, 2024

York scores his 10th goal of the season, becoming only the eighth Flyers defenseman to record a double-digit goal total at age 23 or younger.

October 11, 2024

York knots the Flyers’ 24-25 season opener with a goal 2:48 into the third period en route to an eventual shootout win in Vancouver.

January 16, 2025

York’s third-period goal puts the game out of reach as the Flyers take a 5-3 win at the New York Islanders.

