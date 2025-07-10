Best of Cam York

Cam York’s new five-year contract sets the stage for the proverbial next chapter of his Flyers career. Here’s some of the highlights from his last four years at the NHL level.

May 7-10, 2021

York makes his NHL debut at Washington in the final days of the shortened 2020-21 season. Playing the COVID format of multiple games in road cities to reduce travel and locker-room move-ins, York was called up from the COVID-era taxi squad and played just over 20 minutes in back-to-back nights as the Flyers split the two-game series with the Capitals. York made his home-ice debut two days after the series when the Flyers concluded the season against New Jersey.