Run For Your Life: Gritty 5K Presented By Penn Medicine Is Back

It’s time to tap into your inner chaos and start training to Run For Your Life! Today, Gritty and Flyers Charities announced the return of the Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine, hitting the streets on Saturday, October 4 ahead of the Flyers vs. Devils preseason game at 3 p.m.

This is no ordinary 5K. It’s a fur-fueled, glitter-splashed, hotdog-filled dash through chaos led by the orange icon himself. Runners, walkers, and costumed Gritizens of all kinds will tackle a 3.1-mile course starting and ending at the Wells Fargo Center Complex through FDR Park and packed with surprises at every turn. Prior to the pop of the confetti cannons, participants can stop by the "Get Grittifed with West" station during FanFest to complete their looks with orange boas, face paint, and more.

“We like to think of the Gritty 5K as part run, part fever dream, and entirely Philly,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “It’s a chance to be active, give back, and be completely ridiculous—all at the same time.”

Registration is open NOW at **runsignup.com/Gritty5K** with special early bird pricing of $55 available for the first 48 hours. In-person registration includes a brand-new T-shirt, finisher’s medal, a ticket to a select Flyers home game, and a ticket to stay for the Flyers October 4 preseason game. The first 1500 registrants will also receive a Gritty car magnet. Kids 12 and under can register for $50.

Race Features Include:

Fan-favorite Karaoke Stop

The legendary Stop & Listen to 95

A visit to Gritty’s Chaos Corner

Take a Break Dance Break

Plus: hotdogs, cake, and more activations you’ll have to see to believe

Costume Contest: Best in Fur

Dress to impress (or distress) in the infamous Best in Fur costume contest. Whether you show up as a solo disco ball or a group of running hotdogs, the wildest, weirdest, and most Gritty-inspired looks will win prizes.

Can’t Make it to Broad Street?

The 2025 Gritty 5K offers both in-person and virtual race options so fans everywhere can join the fun. Learn more at runsignup.com/Gritty5K.

Help Make a Difference

Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine, with the help of its thousands of participants, has continued to serve as a marquee fundraiser raising nearly $1 million since its inception in 2019. Funds raised support Flyers Charities’ mission of growing the game of hockey and supporting local families affected by cancer.