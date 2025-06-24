Zegras eager to 'be the best version of myself' after trade to Flyers

Forward’s production dipped past 2 seasons with Ducks due to injuries, position changes

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Trevor Zegras is getting a fresh start with the Philadelphia Flyers after going through a lot the past two seasons.

Injuries limited the 24-year-old forward to 88 games since the start of 2023-24, and he was also moved to left wing from his natural center position by the Anaheim Ducks with the hope of improving his defensive play. Zegras scored 23 goals each of his first two full NHL seasons, but he has 18 over the past two.

"I guess from a production standpoint, it's obviously not what I expect out of myself," Zegras said Tuesday, one day after being traded to the Flyers by the Ducks for forward Ryan Poehling and two draft picks. "I think it gets kind of lost a little bit, because I felt like I was doing all the right things and everything that I was asked to do.

“... I think I definitely learned a lot over the last two years, I guess more about myself and what I'm capable of, and I definitely learned a lot, so I'm hopefully going to take all that to Philadelphia with me and be the best version of myself."

That could include a return to being a full-time center, a position general manager Daniel Briere repeatedly has said Philadelphia needs to improve and where it finished the season with Sean Couturier, Noah Cates, Poehling and Karsen Dorwart.

Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere joins NHL Tonight

Zegras had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season, missing 22 because of a torn meniscus in his right knee sustained Dec. 4.

"That'll be more a question for (coach) Rick Tocchet; he's going to decide where (Zegras) fits best," Briere said Monday. "We hope he can help in the center position, because that's obviously an area that we could improve. But at the same time, if Rick decides that he's better suited on the wing and there's other guys that play better in the middle, he's going to decide. But we certainly hope that he can help fill the void in the middle."

Zegras said he and Tocchet spoke briefly Monday, but it was just an introductory phone call. Discussions about position and what’s expected will come later.

"I've played center kind of my whole career up until two seasons ago, and I've always felt more comfortable there," Zegras said. "I think there are definitely areas that I need to work on, whether it's in the face-off circle or below the goal line or in front of the net in the (defensive) zone. I think it was good to play the wing and learn that position and the responsibilities.

“Let's see kind of where it goes with the new coach and the new team, but it would definitely be exciting to be back in the middle for sure."

Zegras also said he's excited to be reunited with defenseman Jamie Drysdale, his teammate in Anaheim for four seasons before Drysdale was traded to the Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024. He's also close friends with defenseman Cam York from their two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (2017-19).

"I'm best buddies with Jamie and Cam," Zegras said. "I lived with Jamie for two years in Anaheim and spent a lot of time with him. It's exciting when you have a familiar face like that in a new place, in a new home. So, it's really cool."

