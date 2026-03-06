Flyers Acquire 2027 Conditional 7th Round Pick from Carolina in Exchange for Nicolas Deslauriers

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that they have acquired a conditional 7th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Deslauriers, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers now own nine picks in the 2027 NHL Draft:

· Two first round picks (Flyers own pick and conditional pick from Toronto)

· One second round pick

· Two third round picks (Flyers own pick and Los Angeles’)

· One fourth round pick

· One fifth round pick

· Two seventh round picks (Flyers own and acquired pick from Carolina)

As part of the transaction, Deslauriers will join Carolina. The forward has appeared in 195 games with the Flyers over the last four seasons (2022-26). Deslauriers has spent time with Buffalo (2013-17), Montreal (2017-19), Anaheim (2019-22), and Minnesota (2021-22) prior to joining the Flyers. He has totaled 105 points (53g-52a) in 701 career NHL games.

The Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow at PPG Paints Arena at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 93.3 WMMR.