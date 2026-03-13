Postgame RAV4: Flyers Topple Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Minnesota Wild, by shootout 3-2 (1-0), in St. Paul on Thursday night. A tired Flyers team beat a much more rested opponent with a resilient effort. Philadelphia has won four straight road games: three in shootouts, one in overtime.

As he did on Wednesday against the Capitals, Owen Tippett was a force for the Flyers in this game: a half-dozen shots on goal, three hits and a vital shorthanded tally to force overtime.

Philly outworked Minnesota in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead to intermission. The Flyers did a fine job shutting down the middle of the ice and generating an attack off a half-dozen Wild turnovers. Finally, late in the frame, Emil Andrae (2nd goal of the season) got the game's first goal.

Minnesota came out much stronger in the second period. In the middle stages of the frame, Matt Boldy (PPG, 37th) tied the game. Late in the period, Kirill Kaprizov (38th) gave Minnesota their first lead.

The Flyers hung tough in the third period. Finally, Tippett (SHG, 22nd) struck for the tying goal. In overtime, the Flyers were unable to take advantage of back-to-back power plays totaling 3:09 of the five-minute sudden death.

In the shootout, neither team was able to score through two-and-a-half rounds. Ultimately, Travis Konecny netted the winning attempt. The Flyers swept the two-game season series with Minnesota.