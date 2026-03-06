Flyers Acquire Defenseman David Jiricek from Minnesota in Exchange for Bobby Brink

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired defenseman David Jiricek from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Bobby Brink, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Jiricek will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jiricek, 22 (11/28/2003), was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (6th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 84 NHL games with the Blue Jackets (2022–25) and Wild (2024–26), recording two goals and 11 assists for 13 points.

He has also spent parts of four seasons in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters (2022–25) and Iowa Wild (2024–26), where he has totaled 17 goals and 60 assists for 77 points in 139 games.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound defenseman has split time this season between Minnesota and Iowa, posting two goals and 10 points in 24 games with Iowa.

A native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek has represented his country internationally on five occasions, including the IIHF Under-18 World Championship (2021), three IIHF World Junior Championships (2021, 2022, 2023), and the IIHF World Championship (2022). He helped Czechia capture a silver medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship and was named the tournament’s Best Defenseman and selected to the All-Star Team.

As part of the transaction, Brink will join the Minnesota Wild. The forward appeared in 201 NHL games with the Flyers over parts of four seasons (2022, 2023-26) and recorded 36 goals, 58 assists, and 94 points. Brink was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 93.3 WMMR