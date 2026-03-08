Postgame RAV4: Young Players Star in Win over Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers erased three deficits to come back and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins by shootout, 4-3 (1-0), at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday evening. Philly erased three separate one-goal deficits over the first 40 minutes. Trevor Zegras netted the winning shootout attempt in the second round.

Rookie Alex Bump made his National Hockey League debut and celebrated it with a goal. Veteran Luke Glendening played his first game as a Flyer after being claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

In the first period, Pittsburgh had roughly three minutes more puck possession than Philly. The Flyers also found themselves shorthanded three times. Even so, the teams traded off one goal apiece. Tomas Novak (13th) goal of the season gave the Penguins an early lead. Fifty-four seconds later, Owen Tippett (20th) evened the score.

The teams traded off two goals apiece in the seesaw middle frame Penguins retook the lead early in the second period on a goal by Rickard Rakell (12th) but Bump (1st NHL goal) answered quickly, Pittsburgh struck for a goal by veteran offensive defenseman Erik Karlsson (6th) but Denver Barkey(3rd) made it 3-3.

The third period and overtime were scoreless. That set up the shootout finale.

Dan Vladar got off to a slow start but settled in as the game went along. He finished with 19 saves on 22 shots in regulation and overtime. The big Czech goalie went on to stop all three shootout attempts he faced. Stuart Skinner stopped 12 of 15 shots through 65 minutes before going 1-for-2 in the shootout.

The Flyers ran into penalty trouble during the game but went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. They were 0-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Flyers Hall of Famer Rick Tocchet marked his 700th game as an NHL head coach.