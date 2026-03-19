Postgame RAV4: Flyers Defeat Ducks in OT

The Flyers swept their two-game season series with the Ducks.

PHI_FINAL_ANA_RAV$
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers won their fifth straight road game with a 3-2 overtime against Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday night. The Flyers swept their two-game season series with the Ducks.

On Wednesday, the Flyers saw a 2-0 lead slip away before rescuing a win in sudden death overtime.

Philly got a goal from veteran fourth line forward Luke Glendening (1st of the season) to take an early lead in the first period. As the game started to near the midpoint in the second period, Owen Tippett (23rd) doubled the lead. Cutter Gauthier (PPG, 35th) narrowed the score to 2-1 in the final minute of the frame.

In the waning minutes of the third period, Leo Carlsson (24th) tied the game during a 6-on-5 with an empty net behind him. Noah Cates (13th) netted the game winner.

Dan Vladar earned the win in net with 34 saves on 36 shots. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 of 26 Philadelphia shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. They were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Ducks ran a quick set play. Vladar made a 10-bell save on Cutter Gauthier on the game's first shift.

Anaheim had three of the game's first four shots and four of the first six. However, Philly generated the only one that went in the cash register.

Scoring his first goal as a Flyer -- and his first in 78 games -- Luke Glendending took a pass out from Cam York, who worked his way in deep and gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:51. Anaheim native York drew the primary assist with Garnet Hathaway getting the secondary.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 8:58 as Tim Washe was called for elbowing in the neutral zone. In the waning seconds, at 10:52, Barkey kept his feet moving and created a seven-second 5-on-3 when he was tripped by John Carlson. During the delayed call, Barkey put the puck through the crease. Trevor Zegras won the draw and then nearly scored.

The Flyers were unable to capitalize on either power play. Shots were 6-6 through 13:07.

Anaheim went to the power play after hemming the Flyers in deep. York upended Alex Killorn at 15:03. Philly killed the penalty off successfully. At the other end, Zegras created a scoring chance after picking off a pass and gaining entry.

Pavel Mintyukov tangled with countryman Michkov. The penalties offset at 17:59: Michkov for roughing, Mintyukov for unsportsmanlike conduct. The teams skated 4-on-4.

Tippett hit the post on a backhand shot. Moments later, he drilled Jackson Lacombe with an open ice hit. As the teams skated off to the first intermission, Michkov and Mintyukov jawed at one another again.

Shots: Flyers 13 - Ducks 9
Faceoffs: Flyers 10 - Ducks 8 

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Dvorak took a holding penalty deep in the offensive zone at 1:12. Beckett Sennecke hit the goal post during the 5-on-4. Philly staged their second successful penalty kill of the game.

Attempting a stick check, Travis Konecny took a penalty at 4:06. Anaheim went right back to the power play.  Couturier started a 2-on-1 rush but was unable to connect with Gleneding. Konecny stepped out of the penalty box.

Chris Kreider had a golden scoring chance but was unable to finish it.

Philly grabbed a 2-0 lead at 7:53. Tippett made a play out of the corner, battled to the net and scored on a Travis Sanheim point shot rebound in close.

For the third time in the game, the Flyers' fourth line had a very strong forechecking shift. Through 9:30, shots on goal were 10-4 Ducks.

Tippet came close to a second goal as he received a pass from Zegras. On the next shift, Emil Andrae nearly set up Denver Barkey on the doorstep.

During an Anaheim delayed penalty, Couturier found Hathaway in prime position. Dostal made an excellent glove save. Gauthier skated to the penalty box for a high-sticking penalty at 13:49. As the penalty expired, Vladar turned aside a Leo Carlsson shot.

Viel cross-checked Andrae. Mintyukov tried to get the Flyers' defenseman to take a retaliatory penalty. Andrae pushed back but Mintyukov received the only penalty at 17:21. Dvorak broke up a 2-on-1 shorthanded counterattack. The power play was short-circuited by a Michkov holding the stick penalty at 18:06.

Gauthier brought Anaheim back within 2-1 at 19:22. A broken play on entry turned into a Flyers turnover. Mintukov set up Gauthier, who scored upstairs from in close with Anaheim on a 5-on-4 .

Shots: Flyers 9 (22 overall) - Ducks 15 (24 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (19 overall) - Ducks 6 (14 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Ducks hand the only shot through the first 90 seconds. On the next shift, Glendening got to the slot and had the puck pinball off him and just away from Couturier. At the other end, Vladar steered away a Sennecke shot.

Gauthier turned over the puck in dangerous territory. Bump nearly capitalized.

Nick Seeler dropped the glove with Jansen Harkins -- the same player who injured former teammate Bobby Brink on Jan. 6. Seeler got the better of this bout at 6:16.

Gauthier came close to tying the game. Tippett skated the puck out of danger. Several minutes later, Carlsson had a fine scoring opportunity. Through 10:30, shots were 5-3 Anaheim.

The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra attacker. Tippett broke his stick. Dvorak missed the net on an empty net attempt. 

A Gauthier shot produced a rebound and Carlsson tied the game on the rebound at 18:06. Troy Terry and Gauthier got the assists.

Shots: Flyers 4 (26 overall) - Ducks 10 (34 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (27 overall) - Ducks 8 (22 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Konecny and Sanheim had a 2-on-1. Terry broke it up.

Michkov overskated the puck, giving up possession to Anaheim. Gauthier and Carlsson threatened at the other end.

Michkov was unable to steer an attempt on net. However, a moment later, Cates made a  centering play from behind the net. The puck went off Dostal into the net at 2:17. 

The goal was reviewed for an offside entry by Michkov. The goal was allowed on replay. Cates got credited for the goal, assisted by Michkov at 2:17.

Shots: Flyers 1 (27 overall) - Ducks 2 (36 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 1 (28 overall) - Ducks 8 (22 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Alex Bump – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening – Sean Couturier – Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Zegras return to Anaheim

The former Ducks forward had one shot on net and went 2-for-8 on faceoffs in his first game back in Anaheim.

2. Emotions and discipline

The Flyers walked the line successfully for the most part. This game was not quite as feisty as the January 6 game but still had its share of animosity.

3.  York and Drysdale

Flyers defenseman Cam York and defense partner Drysdale both played 21-plus minutes in this game. York set up the first goal and also later saved a goal in the defensive zone.

4. Czech Olympic goalies

Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar and Ducks counterpart Lukas Dostal were teammates on the 2026 Czech Olympic team in Milan. Both goalies played well in this game. Vladar was just a little better: and a lot busier after the first period.

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