Postgame RAV4: Flyers Defeat Ducks in OT

For the third time in the game, the Flyers' fourth line had a very strong forechecking shift. Through 9:30, shots on goal were 10-4 Ducks.

Tippet came close to a second goal as he received a pass from Zegras. On the next shift, Emil Andrae nearly set up Denver Barkey on the doorstep.

During an Anaheim delayed penalty, Couturier found Hathaway in prime position. Dostal made an excellent glove save. Gauthier skated to the penalty box for a high-sticking penalty at 13:49. As the penalty expired, Vladar turned aside a Leo Carlsson shot.

Viel cross-checked Andrae. Mintyukov tried to get the Flyers' defenseman to take a retaliatory penalty. Andrae pushed back but Mintyukov received the only penalty at 17:21. Dvorak broke up a 2-on-1 shorthanded counterattack. The power play was short-circuited by a Michkov holding the stick penalty at 18:06.

Gauthier brought Anaheim back within 2-1 at 19:22. A broken play on entry turned into a Flyers turnover. Mintukov set up Gauthier, who scored upstairs from in close with Anaheim on a 5-on-4 .

Shots: Flyers 9 (22 overall) - Ducks 15 (24 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (19 overall) - Ducks 6 (14 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Ducks hand the only shot through the first 90 seconds. On the next shift, Glendening got to the slot and had the puck pinball off him and just away from Couturier. At the other end, Vladar steered away a Sennecke shot.

Gauthier turned over the puck in dangerous territory. Bump nearly capitalized.

Nick Seeler dropped the glove with Jansen Harkins -- the same player who injured former teammate Bobby Brink on Jan. 6. Seeler got the better of this bout at 6:16.

Gauthier came close to tying the game. Tippett skated the puck out of danger. Several minutes later, Carlsson had a fine scoring opportunity. Through 10:30, shots were 5-3 Anaheim.

The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra attacker. Tippett broke his stick. Dvorak missed the net on an empty net attempt.

A Gauthier shot produced a rebound and Carlsson tied the game on the rebound at 18:06. Troy Terry and Gauthier got the assists.

Shots: Flyers 4 (26 overall) - Ducks 10 (34 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (27 overall) - Ducks 8 (22 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Konecny and Sanheim had a 2-on-1. Terry broke it up.

Michkov overskated the puck, giving up possession to Anaheim. Gauthier and Carlsson threatened at the other end.

Michkov was unable to steer an attempt on net. However, a moment later, Cates made a centering play from behind the net. The puck went off Dostal into the net at 2:17.

The goal was reviewed for an offside entry by Michkov. The goal was allowed on replay. Cates got credited for the goal, assisted by Michkov at 2:17.

Shots: Flyers 1 (27 overall) - Ducks 2 (36 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 1 (28 overall) - Ducks 8 (22 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Alex Bump – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Luke Glendening – Sean Couturier – Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York – Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

[Samuel Ersson]