Flyers Claim Luke Glendening off Waivers from New Jersey

Glendening will be available for the game tomorrow in Pittsburgh.

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that they have claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from New Jersey, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. He will be available for the game tomorrow in Pittsburgh.

Glendening, 36 (4/28/1989), has played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL with Detroit (2013-21), Dallas (2021-23), Tampa Bay (2023-25), and New Jersey (2025-26) and has accumulated 83 goals and 87 assists for 170 points. The centerman has appeared in 52 games this season for the Devils and has four assists. 

The Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow at PPG Paints Arena at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 93.3 WMMR.

