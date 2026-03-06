Flyers Acquire Brett Harrison & Jackson Edward from Boston in Exchange for Alexis Gendron & Massimo Rizzo

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Harrison and Edward will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Harrison, 22 (6/7/2003), was selected by Boston in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He has played parts of four seasons with the Providence Bruins (AHL) from 2022–26, recording 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points in 140 games. He also appeared in two 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering one goal and two assists.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward is having a career-best season in goals with eight and has matched his career high in points with 17.

Edward, 22 (2/27/2004), was selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has played parts of two seasons between the Providence Bruins (AHL) and Maine Mariners (ECHL) from 2024–26. The defenseman has recorded seven career points (1g–6a) with Providence and nine points (1g–8a) with Maine.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in nine games with Providence this season. He has spent the majority of the year with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, where he has recorded seven assists.

Gendron, 22 (12/30/2003), played parts of three seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2023–26), totaling 35 goals and 22 assists for 57 points in 127 games. This season, he appeared in 47 games for Lehigh Valley and recorded 22 points (10g–12a).

Rizzo, 24 (6/13/2001), appeared in 46 games for the Phantoms during the 2024–25 season after the Flyers acquired his rights from Carolina in August of 2023. He recorded 18 points (6g–12a) that season. Rizzo has spent this season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, posting 22 points (6g–16a) in 29 games.

The Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena at 5:30 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 93.3 WMMR